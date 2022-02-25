Sections

the crown

'The Crown' Antiques & Other Props Were Stolen In A $250K Heist On The Netflix Show's Set

What are they going to do with all those candelabras? 🤷🏻♀️

Global Staff Writer
Claire Foy as the Queen. Right: Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles.
@thecrownnetflix | Instagram

The pretend royals have lost their pretend riches, but the price tag is definitely real.

Netflix has confirmed that someone stole a bunch of valuable props from the set of The Crown, with the total bill adding up to about CAD$250,000.

Thieves took about 350 items, including replicas, props and antiques, Netflix told Variety. The missing items include a replica of a Fabergé egg, a grandfather clock, a silver dressing table, crystal glassware and a bunch of candelabras.

To make it worse, the theft, which occurred on February 16, happened while the production was underway nearby in South Yorkshire.

The theft is now being investigated by the police, who are looking into the three vans from which the items were stolen.

There is good news, though: The theft will not be a major setback for production and filming is not expected to be delayed.

Phew! That means we won't have to wait longer for the next season to come out this year.

“We can confirm the antiques have been stolen, and we hope that they are found and returned safely,” a Netflix spokesperson told Variety. “Replacements will be sourced; there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

The show's set decorator also chipped in and added that the props are of no resale value but “are valuable as pieces to the U.K. film industry.”

“The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale.”

So if you see someone trying to unload a fancy Fabergé egg on Facebook Marketplace in the U.K., you best be on your guard.

