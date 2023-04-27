Netflix Released Pics Of William & Kate From 'The Crown' & Here's What We Know About Season 6
The sixth season will be the final one for the Netflix series.
Fans of The Crown are getting their first glimpse of the sixth and final season.
Netflix released the first official photos from the upcoming season showing Prince William and Kate Middleton during the beginning of their relationship.
On Thursday, the streamer tweeted three photos with the caption, "Here's your first look at Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy) from the sixth and final season of The Crown, coming in 2023."
In the final season, the Netflix show will portray the couple's relationship and how they first met at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2001.
In its description of the new season Netflix says Prince William is entering the university "where he hopes to lead as normal a life as possible before taking up his royal responsibilities."
"Little does he know that the future for the crown begins right on campus, when he meets fellow student from Berkshire Kate Middleton."
The Crown season 6 will mark the on-screen debut of both McVey, 23, and Bellamy, 19. Bellamy landed the role after seeing the casting call on social media.
Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton in The Crown season 6. Courtesy of Netflix.
Netflix also shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Thursday, which shows McVey and Bellamy outside of Northpoint Cafe near St. Andrews in Scotland.
The cafe has a sign on the window that says, "Where Kate met Wills (for coffee)."
Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy outside of Northpoint Cafe in Scotland.Courtesy of Netflix.
While fans eagerly await more information on what they can expect from the final 10 episodes of The Crown, here's what we know so far about the sixth season.
Is there a release date for season 6 of The Crown?
Netflix has not announced the official release date of the upcoming season of The Crown.
However, in its most recent announcement on Thursday the streamer did say season 6 will be coming in late 2023.
When does The Crown season 6 take place?
Season 5 of The Crown ended in 1997 and showed the end of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage.
Season 6 will pick up from there and will also show Princess Diana's death after a car accident in 1997.
The show will then go on to show William and Kate's romance which started in 2001.
Who are the actors in season 6 of The Crown?
Imelda Staunton will return to The Crown as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville will reprise her role as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.
Claudia Harrison will portray Princess Anne and Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker Bowles.
Netflix says Bertie Carvel will take on the role of Tony Blair, Salim Daw will play Mohamed al Fayed and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed.
While Ed McVey will star as the older Prince William, Rufus Kampa will portray the royal in the earlier episodes. As for Prince Harry those roles will be played by Flynn Edwards (in the early years) and then Luther Ford.
Will there be a season 7 of The Crown?
There will not be a season 7 of The Crown. Netflix has announced that the sixth season will be the final one for the series.
Seasons 1-5 of The Crown are available on Netflix.