Trudeau Got Emotional Paying Tribute To The Queen & Said She Was One Of His 'Favourite People'
"She was our queen for almost half of Canada's existence."
Justin Trudeau has shared his grief over the death of Queen Elizabeth II and appeared to get choked up while paying tribute to her.
On Thursday, September 8, the PM spoke during a brief press conference over the monarch's death, which was confirmed by the royal family's official Twitter.
"It is with the deepest of sorrow that we learned today the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Trudeau said.
"She was our queen for almost half of Canada's existence, and she had an obvious, deep and abiding love and affection for Canadians."
He said that during her 70 years as Canada's queen, she served with "strength and wisdom" as we "grew into the diverse, optimistic, responsible, ambitious and extraordinary country we are today."
He also shared some personal memories of his time with her.
"As her twelfth Canadian Prime Minister, I'm having trouble believing that my last sit down with her was my last," he said. "I will so miss those chats."
"She was thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny, and so much more," he continued. "In a complicated world, her steady grace and resolve brought comfort and strength to us all. Canada is in mourning."
"She was one of my favourite people in the world," Trudeau said, looking noticeably teary-eyed. "And I will miss her so."
On social media, Trudeau also expressed his sorrow over her death.
"She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history," he wrote.
"As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time."
According to the royal family's update, Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96.
