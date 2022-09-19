A Case Of Mistaken Identity At The Queen's Funeral Resulted In An Embarrassing Moment (VIDEO)
"Maybe a minor royal?"
Liz Truss recently became Prime Minister of the U.K., but not everyone seems to be aware of who exactly she is.
At Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19, a video posted by The Guardian shows two Australian news presenters stumbling over her identity.
"Hard to identify, maybe minor royals, members of the... I can't identify them," one of the presenters said as Truss and a man exited a car and made their way into Westminster Abbey for the ceremony.
"We can't spot everyone, unfortunately," the second presenter said of the situation. "They look like they could well be local dignitaries. It's hard to see, we're looking at the backs of their heads."
"But I think we are now getting to the pointy end, as they say, of the..." the first presenter said before trailing off. "I'm just told that was Liz Truss, the new prime minister, in the distance that we could see hopping out of that car. Thank you very much."
To be fair, Truss was sworn in as the new PM on September 5, 2022, just two days before the queen died, so the world hasn't seen very much of her as yet.
The exchange was one of the lighter moments on an extremely emotional day for some.
At the funeral, the late queen's son and newly appointed monarch, King Charles III, got emotional during the singing of "God Save The King."
“My mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion,” said the king.
“Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life," he continued. "I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”
