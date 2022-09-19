Trudeau Sang 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With Canada's Delegation Ahead Of The Queen's Funeral (VIDEO)
The impromptu performance took place on Saturday in London.
Ever heard Justin Trudeau singing? Well, the Canadian PM recently took part in a little impromptu karaoke when he sang "Bohemian Rhapsody" in London, ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
In a video circulating online, the Canadian leader can be seen belting out a verse from the iconic 1975 Queen track.
As Trudeau sings, renowned Quebec musician Gregory Charles — also in London as part of Canada's delegation for the queen's funeral — can be seen playing a piano in the hotel lobby.
It's not clear who owns the original clip, or who initially recorded it, but it has gone viral online, with over 500,000 views on one particular tweet.
Narcity reached out to the prime minister's office for confirmation of the date of the clip.
\u201cLast night at the Savoy. Our PM in the UK representing Canada for the Queen\u2019s funeral. \ud83e\udd26\ud83c\udffb\u200d\u2640\ufe0f \nHow do you say you were a drama teacher without saying you were a drama teacher.\u201d— Lisa Power (@Lisa Power) 1663555326
"After dinner on Saturday, [the] Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty," a spokesperson confirmed.
They added that Charles played piano in the hotel lobby, while other members of the delegation, including Trudeau, joined in by singing.
"Over the past 10 days, the Prime Minister has taken part in various activities to pay his respects for the Queen, and today, the entire delegation is taking part in the State Funeral," they added.
The Globe and Mail reports that the singing continued for two hours, with 54-year-old pianist Charles describing the pockets of joy amidst the funeral preparations.
He said that the weekend's events were reminiscent of Caribbean funerals, where solenm moments are combined with happy ones celebrating a life and past memories and stories.
"Everyone sang with me for two hours," he said. "That was the feeling, that was a lot of fun."
Not everybody had the same feeling though, with some people online criticizing the prime minister for singing in the days leading up to the queen's funeral.
"I’m no prude but pls, some decorum & respect at least for a day. It’s always got to be about him," one person responded online.
Speaking on the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month, the prime minister paid an emotional tribute, describing her as "thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny, and so much more."
"She was one of my favourite people in the world," he said at the time. "And I will miss her so."
More recently, while in London, Justin and Sophie Greogire Trudeau told Lisa LaFlamme about their favourite memories of the queen. Their recollections included one story about their youngest son, Hadrien, who once visited Queen Elizabeth and "[tried to] touch everything in the palace."