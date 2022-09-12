Canada Is Now In A National Mourning Period & Here's What That Means For The Next 7 Days
A stat holiday on Monday is yet to be confirmed.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, Canada has officially entered a "national period of mourning."
Set to last 10 days in total, there are a number of ceremonies, procedures and symbolic events that will take place during this time.
As well, conversations are ongoing about the lasting impact of the queen's death on Canada. This includes questions about what will happen to Canadian money, whether passports will have to be updated, and if a stat holiday will be granted in Canada for her funeral.
So, a few days into the mourning period and with a week still to go, here's what we know about what will happen in Canada this week and how the commemorative events will play out:
Flags at half-mast
\u201cRT @HoCSpeaker: The illumination of the #ParliamentBuilding in royal blue and the projection of the Royal Cypher on the #PeaceTower, in hon\u2026\u201d— The Crown in Canada (@The Crown in Canada) 1662841895
Since Thursday, when the mourning period began, flags at all federal government buildings in Canada have been lowered to half-mast.
It will remain this way until the day of the queen's funeral, which is set to take place on Monday, September 19 at 11 a.m. BST.
The same applies to Canada's diplomatic buildings abroad, too.
What's more, several landmarks like Parliament Hill and the Senate buildings will be illuminated with a royal blue hue from sunset to midnight during the mourning period.
The House of Commons
\u201cParliament will sit this Thursday to allow MPs to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. In addition, to accommodate Her Majesty\u2019s funeral, the opening of the session will be delayed \u2013 by one day \u2013 to September 20th.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1662858787
According to the Manual of Official Procedure of the Government of Canada, the House of Commons should be adjourned after a monarch's death out of respect.
However, on this occasion, the House has already been adjourned for summer. While not too much will change, the reopening of Parliament will be delayed by one day – to September 20 – to accommodate the queen's funeral.
In the past, MPs have taken new oaths when a new monarch has replaced another, although this is not a legal requirement. Last week, it was confirmed that MPs will not need to renew their oath of allegiance, as it's "automatically extended to our new sovereign."
Wearing black
\u201cThank you to all those who have shared their thoughts and prayers following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.\n\nCanadians can sign the book of condolences in person @RideauHall between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. or online by visiting https://t.co/1rFT5DFIie.\u201d— Governor General of Canada (@Governor General of Canada) 1662734305
Some Canadians may choose to wear black over the coming days as a mark of respect for the queen following her death.
For example, in Alberta, officials say, "wearing a black armband during the mourning period is a sign of respect and a way to officially mourn the passage of a person of state importance. It can be worn by everyone on the left arm, above the elbow."
"It is also customary to wear clothing of more subdued colours (no bright or light colours). If you wear a necktie, it should be solid black," reads the government advice.
Portraits, paintings or other images of the queen may be draped with black ribbon. The same may apply to flags displayed indoors.
Book of condolences
\u201cIn memory of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her lifetime of service, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed the book of condolences yesterday at Rideau Hall.\u201d— CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) 1662817207
On Thursday, the Department of Canadian Heritage opened up an online book of condolences.
Throughout the mourning period, Canadians will be able to share their memories of the queen and send their condolences to the royal family.
There are also in-person condolence book options for those who wish to write a physical message, set up in most cities across Canada.
Will places be closed?
\u201cLater this morning, Dr. Samy Khalid, Chief Herald of Canada, will read the proclamation on the accession of the new sovereign.\n\n#GGSimon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of Cabinet will attend the ceremony. #RideauHall\u201d— Governor General of Canada (@Governor General of Canada) 1662815460
A City of Ottawa memo, obtained by Global News, says “no federal, provincial, or municipal closures of any buildings or establishments” are planned during the national mourning period.
Essentially, this means the feds have not ordered any buildings to be closed or shut down in the coming days.
That said, individual businesses, organizations, companies or stores may choose to close, particularly on the day of the queen's funeral. So, it may be worth checking your planned destinations to ensure there are no closures.
The funeral
\u201cWe offer our deepest condolences to the @RoyalFamily on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.\n\nCanadians across the country will mourn the loss of The Queen. Let us take a moment to honour Her Majesty\u2019s memory in each of our own ways.\u201d— Governor General of Canada (@Governor General of Canada) 1662658388
The queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, at 11 a.m. BST.
King Charles III and other senior members of the royal family will likely be part of the procession that takes her coffin from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.
Among the expected guests are U.K. politicians and prime ministers from all over the Commonwealth. Justin Trudeau is set to attend.
The queen is expected to be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
In the U.K., a statutory holiday has been granted for the day of the funeral to allow the public to mourn and watch the proceedings.
Canada has not yet confirmed whether or not Monday will be a stat holiday, with the decision ultimately being up to the federal government.
Canada's commemorative service
\u201cTheir Majesties The King and The Queen Consort have arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.\u201d— The Royal Family (@The Royal Family) 1662991127
Canada's official national mourning period will end on Monday, September 18, with a commemorative service to mark Queen Elizabeth II's passing.
Set to be held at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa, the ceremony will feature a memorial parade and a gun salute beforehand.
It will end with a fly-past over Parliament Hill and Christ Church Cathedral by Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18s in the missing man formation.
Invited guests will include "government officials, dignitaries and representatives of organizations with whom Her Majesty had a close connection such as charities and military regiments."
Canadians will be able to watch the service as it will be broadcast live and be available on multiple media platforms.