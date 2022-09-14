Alberta Won't Get A Stat Holiday To Mourn The Queen Next Week
Here's what you need to know.
The Alberta Government has announced that Albertans will not be getting a stat holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
In a statement, the Alberta Government said it would instead have a "provincial day of mourning" to mark the passing of the queen on Monday, September 19.
On Tuesday, the prime minister announced there would be a holiday for federal workers across Canada on Monday to coincide with the late monarch's funeral.
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan Jr. said the holiday would be optional for federally-regulated industries like banks, postal services and airlines.
But it was down to the individual provinces and territories to make their own decision as to whether to make the day a statutory holiday.
The Alberta Government said there would be an outdoor ceremony in honour of the queen at the Alberta legislature at 10 a.m. on Monday that will begin with a moment of silence.
"Workplaces, schools, offices and retail stores are encouraged to also observe the moment of silence," it said.
However, the government said all employers are encouraged to allow employees to either attend the legislature ceremony or "otherwise mark the occasion of Her late Majesty’s funeral."
Schools will also be encouraged to offer opportunities for students to take part in the day of mourning.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said: "I sincerely hope that Albertans find some time on this day to honour the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II and I strongly encourage employers and schools to appropriately mark this sombre and historic occasion.”
Alberta was one of the last Canadian provinces to announce plans for whether it would make the day a holiday.
While some regions said there would be a full public holiday to allow residents to mourn, others have opted for a "day of mourning" that isn't an official holiday.
B.C., New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and P.E.I. have all declared the day as a national holiday, while Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec have not.