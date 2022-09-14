These Are The Provinces & Territories That Will Have A Day Off On Monday To Mourn The Queen
Here's everything you need to know.👇
After Justin Trudeau confirmed that Monday will be a federal holiday in Canada, many people are now wondering who exactly will get the day off?
Announced on Tuesday, less than a week before the holiday itself, the prime minister said that it will be "an opportunity for Canadians to mourn."
It follows other Commonwealth countries, like Australia and New Zealand, who are permitting residents a day off following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.
In Canada, federal workers across the country will be allowed time off to mourn the queen on the day of her funeral, although this has not been extended to workers in federally-regulated industries, like banks, postal services and airlines.
These industries may still decide to give employees a holiday, although they won't be forced to.
Individual provinces and territories are making their own plans to mark the day.
While some regions have already confirmed that residents will get a full public holiday, other provincial governments have declared a "day of mourning," but not an official day off.
With just days to go before the queen's funeral in the U.K., here's everything you need to know about exactly who will be off on Monday and which provinces are formally recognizing it as a stat holiday.
Alberta
Alberta is the only province in Canada that is yet to make an official decision on whether or not Monday will be a holiday.
A spokesperson for the province told the Edmonton Journal that the government is mulling over the idea of making the day of the queen's funeral a public holiday, but said no decision had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
This article will be updated when an announcement has been made.
B.C.
In B.C., Monday has been declared as a national holiday in respect of the queen's funeral.
"Over the last few days, British Columbians have joined with people across the country and around the world in an outpouring of support for the Royal Family over the loss of Queen Elizabeth II," said Premier John Horgan in a statement.
"This will be a national day to reflect on the incredible life of Canada's Queen and the longest-serving monarch in British history."
Public-sector employees are likely to be off in recognition of the day and public schools and Crown corporations will be closed.
"We encourage private-sector employers to find a way to recognize or reflect on the day in a way that is appropriate for their employees," read the notice.
Manitoba
Things are a little different in Manitoba, where a Day of Mourning will be respected, but a provincial holiday will not.
This means all non-essential government services and offices will be closed for the day, but schools and child-care facilities will remain open. Health care facilities will also be operational as usual.
In a statement, Premier Heather Stefanson encouraged Manitobans to reflect on the queen's life on Monday and reflect on her "special relationship" with Manitoba. Schools have also been advised to observe a moment of silence.
New Brunswick
September 19 has been designated as a National Day of Mourning in New Brunswick, with government offices and schools set to be closed.
Described by officials in the province as a "one-time provincial and national holiday," they say the day is for Canadians to honour Queen Elizabeth II and "pay respect to her life of service to Canada and to the Commonwealth of Nations on the day of her funeral."
Private sector businesses and employers will be able to decide whether or not to recognize the holiday and give employees the day off.
Newfoundland and Labrador
On Tuesday, the provincial government in Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed that the province would recognize Monday as a one-off holiday.
It's been declared "a day to honour the memory of Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II."
Local government offices, schools and other institutions will be closed, with employees in these sectors able to take a day off to "pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning."
Businesses and other private companies in the province have been encouraged to "commemorate Her Majesty in a manner that works best for them."
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia is among the provinces that will recognize Monday, September 19, as a holiday.
In a notice, officials confirmed that government offices, schools and regulated child care centers will be closed. However, health care services, including appointments and procedures, will remain operational.
It will be up to businesses in the region to decide whether or not they want to open.
"Nova Scotia joins the Government of Canada and other provinces recognizing September 19 as a day to honour and pay tribute to the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Premier Tim Houston said on Tuesday.
Ontario
On Tuesday, September 13, Doug Ford's office confirmed to Narcity that Monday would not be recognized as a statutory holiday in Ontario.
A spokesperson said that the day would be considered a provincial "Day of Mourning" in lieu of a holiday, although this means workers will not be entitled to a day off.
"The people of Ontario may observe a moment of silence at 1:00 p.m. on that day," read a statement.
It added that not having a stat holiday will allow students "to be in school learning about the many contributions the Queen made to the people of Ontario, Canada, and the entire Commonwealth, as well as the accession of King Charles III."
P.E.I.
Government officials in P.E.I. have confirmed that Monday will be considered a one-time stat holiday in the province, with government offices, schools and la Commission scolaire de langue française set to be closed for the day.
It will be treated like any other provincial holiday in P.E.I., with essential services and other employers likely needing to operate as scheduled.
"Islanders are encouraged to spend the day commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II in whatever manner they choose," read a notice on Tuesday.
Quebec
Quebec Premier François Legault has confirmed that the province will not have a public holiday on Monday, as it is instead opting for a "day of commemoration."
It is expected that services will operate as usual, although locals are encouraged to commemorate the queen in their own way.
Saskatchewan
"The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed Monday, September 19, as a day in tribute and commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II," read a notice on Tuesday.
However, this does not mean a provincial public statutory holiday has been declared.
In fact, it will be an otherwise normal day for residents of the province, although locals are encouraged to pay tribute to the queen in their own way on Monday.
Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Yukon
The territories are yet to confirm whether or not Monday, September 19, will be considered a holiday.
When the Northwest Territories, Nunavut or Yukon announce the respective details for each region, this article will be updated.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.