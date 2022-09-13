Canada Could Get A Holiday For The Queen's Funeral But Not Everyone Would Have A Day Off
The feds are reportedly still considering whether Monday will be a national holiday.
While the country continues its national mourning period following the death of the queen, whether or not the day of her funeral will be a stat holiday in Canada remains unclear.
As some Commonwealth countries announce that they will have a public holiday to mark the death of the queen, Canada's officials have been quiet about whether Canadians will also get a day off.
A government official speaking on background told CBC News that the feds are still considering whether to make September 19 a holiday for federally regulated industries, with the decision expected to be made public "soon."
There is some speculation that a day off could be confirmed on Thursday, during a special session of the House of Commons that will take place to honour the queen, reports CityNews.
However, it's worth noting that if a holiday for federally regulated industries is announced, many people will still not be given a day off work.
In fact, as much as 85 to 90% of Canadian workers would miss out on the time off, unless provincial governments across Canada also promise a holiday, according to CBC.
Among the factors that may be being considered by the feds is the cost of a public holiday. Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter told CBC that the cost of an extra stat holiday to honour the queen is estimated to be somewhere between $2 billion and $4 billion.
How much this could impact small independent businesses will depend significantly on whether the provinces also jump on board.
In Canada, it is essentially up to the prime minister to decide whether or not a public holiday should take place on the day of a monarch's funeral.
Following King George VI's unexpected death in 1952, Canadians were given a day off.
Per protocol, there is a mourning period of around 10 days, during which flags are flown at half-mast and Canadians are invited to contribute to a book of condolences. Some people choose to wear black, and portraits and paintings of the queen are draped with black ribbon.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.
A public holiday on Monday has been confirmed for residents of the U.K.
Australia and New Zealand are also honouring the queen with a day off, although neither is on the day of her funeral.
Although Trudeau and most members of parliament have been quiet about the announcement thus far, CityNews reports that before the funeral date was confirmed, former Privy Council President Dominic LeBlanc said that it's important for the House of Commons and the Senate to honour the Queen's service to Canada in some way.
While a day off is yet to be finalized here, Canada has planned a major commemorative service for Monday, including a memorial parade, a gun salute and a Royal Canadian Air Force fly-past.