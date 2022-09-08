Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
queen elizabeth ii

Canadians May Not Get A Day Off Work To Mourn The Queen & Here's What We Know So Far

It's usually down to the prime minister to make the call.

Trending Editor
Justin Trudeau. Right: Queen Elizabeth II.

Justin Trudeau. Right: Queen Elizabeth II.

Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube, @theroyalfamily | Instagram

Queen Elizabeth II has died and it means Canadians could be given a statutory holiday to mourn her and to celebrate her life.

On September 8, representatives from the royal family confirmed that the queen had died peacefully in Balmoral, Scotland, one of her favourite places.

Her family, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, and Camilla all rushed to be with her on Thursday.

In a statement, the palace said, "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

What this means for Canada is that a new monarch will come onto the scene, and a number of other processes will quickly come into effect.

Traditionally, this means that Canadians could get an additional day off work to mourn the queen and reflect on her life.

The Manual of Official Procedure of the Government of Canada says that, in the event a sovereign dies, the prime minister must convene parliament.

Then, per the National Post, the PM must pass a resolution expressing “loyalty and sympathy” to the next monarch, which, in this case, would be Charles, and then adjourn.

After this, the usual plan is to issue an Order in Council declaring an official day of mourning, to take place on the day of the funeral.

Obviously, it's worth keeping in mind that there isn't much of a "usual" plan in these circumstances, as Queen Elizabeth II has been monarch for the past 70 years.

Essentially though, it's going to be over to Justin Trudeau to confirm what happens next in terms of a day off.

The queen's funeral usually takes place 10 days after her death, per protocol, after a traditional period of mourning in the U.K.

As it stands, this would fall on a Sunday. TimeOut says that in the U.K., if the funeral falls on the weekend, a stat holiday will not be granted.

This means it would be up to the discretion of individual institutions and businesses to decide whether to close.

And, it's likely that if people in the U.K. don't get an extra day off for mourning, people in Canada may not either.

However, Canadian protocol expert and author Christopher McCreery told the National Post that: "It would be a pretty significant break with tradition for there not to be a day of mourning that is a holiday."

And, in either circumstance, a day off wouldn't be called a "stat holiday." Instead, it would likely be known as a Day of Mourning, as that is what was agreed to by the queen herself and the British prime minister in 2021.

Ultimately, it still remains to be confirmed whether or not Canadians will get a national holiday to mourn the queen.

What is certain, is that all Canadian flags will be flown at half-mast on all federal buildings in Canada, including the Peace Tower.

They'll remain this way from the announcement of the queen's death until sunset on the day of the funeral or the memorial service.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...