Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Are The Only Ones Who Didn't Rush To See The Queen & Here's Why
Harry and William made the trip without their wives.
Nearly all members of the Royal Family rushed to Scotland to be with the ailing Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, with two major exceptions.
Both Prince William and Prince Harry made the trip without their wives, as Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex had other business to take care of.
Kate Middleton stayed behind in London because of her children, BBC News reports.
Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, were all starting their first day of the school year on Thursday. Will and Kate recently decided to move their kids to a different school, so all three are starting fresh at a new spot this week.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in Los Angeles, but they happen to be in the U.K. for a charity even this week.
A spokesperson for the couple told multiple outlets earlier in the day that they plan to travel to Balmoral to see the Queen.
However, BBC News reports that only Harry made the trip to Scotland. Sources told Metro that Harry travelled to Scotland separately from the rest of the royals, who were all on one plane.
Meghan and Harry also cancelled an appearance at the WellChild Awards on Thursday evening. It's not clear what Meghan was doing on Thursday afternoon or when she might make the trip to be with her husband.
Prince Charles, his wife Camilla and his sister, Princess Anne, were among the first to arrive at Balmoral, BBC News reports. The Queen's two other sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, arrived later in the day with William.
The 96-year-old Queen's health has been a big question mark over the last year or so, but Buckingham Palace sparked major concern with a rare statement on Thursday.
The Palace said that doctors are "concerned" about the Queen's health, and that she remains under "medical supervision."
Her last official activity was to appoint new U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday. She cancelled a virtual meeting due to health issues on Wednesday.