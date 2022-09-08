Queen Elizabeth II's Family Is Rushing To Her Side & Doctors Are 'Concerned' For Her Health
She wasn't feeling well enough for a virtual meeting.
All eyes are on Queen Elizabeth II as the 96-year-old monarch's health has forced her to cancel her duties and rest at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's Health" and have "recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a brief statement on Thursday.
They added that she "remains comfortable" at Balmoral Castle.
The announcement came after the Queen cancelled a planned meeting with several U.K. ministers on Wednesday on the advice of her doctors. That meeting was supposed to be virtual, but it seems that doctors didn't think she could handle it.
Her last big event was on Tuesday, when she accepted outgoing PM Boris Johnson's resignation and appointed Liz Truss as his successor.
The Queen's health issues have been interrupting her regular duties for about a year now. She developed some mobility issues and started walking with a cane in 2021.
She's offloaded many of her official duties to her son and heir, Prince Charles, or switched over to doing virtual meetings.
She also recovered from a battle with COVID-19 last year.
It's unclear what she's specifically struggling with at this point.
Charles, his wife Camilla and Prince William all headed to Balmoral on Thursday after the announcement went out, BBC News reports.
Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-serving monarch in U.K. history, and the country celebrated her Platinum Jubilee to mark 70 years on the throne earlier this year.
However, the Queen's health was a question mark even then, and she ultimately bowed out of the festivities after a few short appearances early during the celebration.
The U.K. has had a plan in place for years in the event that the Queen does die. It's called "Operation London Bridge," and when it happens, the prime minister will be the first to know.