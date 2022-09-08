Justin Trudeau Just Sent Well Wishes To Queen Elizabeth II Amid Concerns About Her Health
Her family has rushed to her side.
With news of Queen Elizabeth II currently under medical supervision due to concerns for her health, Justin Trudeau has shared some kind words for the monarch.
"My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time," tweeted the PM on September 8.
"We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family."
His words come after a statement from Buckingham Palace was released advising that the queen "remains comfortable and at Balmoral" while her physicians oversee her care.
According to BBC News, Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Harry are all headed to the Scottish castle to be with her.
No information has been released as to what health concerns she may be struggling with, but it comes on the heels of her having to cancel a virtual meeting with several ministers on Wednesday, September 7.
Back in April, Trudeau sent a sweet message to the queen for her 96 birthday.
“Today, I join millions of people in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 96th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada," he said in a statement.
He also praised her "leadership and steadfast commitment" to both Canada and the overall Commonwealth.
"During her 70-year reign, she has supported Canadians, serving with grace, dignity, and wisdom," he continued, noting she had stood with Canadians in groundbreaking moments.
"As we celebrate Her Majesty’s birthday as well as her historic Platinum Jubilee this year, I know we will continue to find inspiration in her strength, resolve, and dedication to service," he concluded.
Just yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II sent a message to Canadians following the fatal stabbings in Saskatchewan.
"I would like to extend my condolences to those who have lost loved ones in the attacks that occurred this past weekend in Saskatchewan," she wrote.
"My thoughts and prayers are with those recovering from injuries, and grieving such horrific losses," she continued. "I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time."
