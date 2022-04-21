Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

justin trudeau

Trudeau Gushed About The Queen On Her Birthday & Thanked Her For 'Selfless Service' To Canada

Apparently, Canadians can "find inspiration in her strength."

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Justin Trudeau and Queen Elizabeth II holding hands at Windsor Castle in 2022. Right: Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and the Queen in 2017.

@theroyalfamily | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gushed about Queen Elizabeth II on her birthday and even thanked the monarch for her "selfless service" to Canada over the years.

In a statement shared to celebrate the Queen's 96th birthday on April 21, 2022, Trudeau recalled her "leadership and steadfast commitment" to Canada and other Commonwealth nations.

"During her 70-year reign, she has supported Canadians, serving with grace, dignity, and wisdom," he said.

The prime minister also noted that the Queen has been there for pivotal moments in Canada's history. This includes the signing of the Proclamation of the Constitution Act in 1982, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, when his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was prime minister.

"As we celebrate Her Majesty's birthday as well as her historic Platinum Jubilee this year, I know we will continue to find inspiration in her strength, resolve, and dedication to service," Trudeau said.

He also wished Queen Elizabeth a happy birthday on behalf of the government of Canada and wished her continued health and happiness.

"We thank her for her lifetime of selfless service to our country," Trudeau said.

The prime minister last met with the Queen on March 7 and, after the meeting, he said they had "a really useful" conversation about events around the world.

Soon, Canada will play host to other members of the royal family during a three-day Royal Tour.

Prince Charles and Camilla will be coming to Canada in May as part of a year-long celebration to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, which is also known as her Platinum Jubilee.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will take a tour of the country with stops expected in Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as the Northwest Territories.

