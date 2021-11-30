Barbados Cut Ties With Queen Elizabeth II & Declared Rihanna A National Hero
"May you continue to shine like a diamond," Barbados' PM said.
Barbados stopped pledging its allegiance to Queen Elizabeth and honoured one of its homegrown talents in an overnight ceremony on Monday.
The island nation officially cut ties with Queen Elizabeth II, ending nearly 400 years of British rule that includes a long history of colonialism and slavery. It also named Rihanna a national hero at a grand ceremony with the singer and Prince Charles in attendance.
The ceremony was held to mark Barbados becoming a republic, and it ended with the swearing-in of the country's first-ever president, The Guardian reports.
Fireworks lit up the morning skies as Barbados is now officially a republic.pic.twitter.com/aEkQ4duMOB— Anmar Goodridge-Boyce (@Anmar Goodridge-Boyce) 1638250522
It was an hours-long celebration with lots of singing, dancing, speeches and honoured Rihanna, the 11th person to receive the national hero award.
"May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your words, by your actions," Prime Minister Mia Mottley told Rihanna at the ceremony, which was streamed online.
#WATCH: Barbados Prime Minister @miaamormottley names Barbadian songstress Robyn @Rihanna Fenty - the 11th National Hero of Barbados - the first one named since 1998.\n\nShe will be conferred her title later today during National Independence Awards Ceremony.pic.twitter.com/D0BNhauooL— Kevz Politics \ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde7 (@Kevz Politics \ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde7) 1638248463
Prince Charles represented his mother at the ceremony.
The Prince of Wales described the moment as a "new beginning," and acknowledged the "appalling atrocity of slavery," which, he said, "forever stains our history."
Prayers are said before Barbados\u2019 National Pledge - also in attendance tonight is singer and businesswoman @rihanna, who received the honour of National Hero at the ceremony.pic.twitter.com/Iz2KIwEDJw— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall) 1638257230
Barbados' new president, Dame Sandra Mason, presented the prince with the country's Order of Freedom.
Barbados announced it would move forward with plans to become a republic last year.
The Queen will no longer be its head of state, although the country will remain a part of the Commonwealth.