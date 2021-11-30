Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

Barbados Cut Ties With Queen Elizabeth II & Declared Rihanna A National Hero

"May you continue to shine like a diamond," Barbados' PM said.

Barbados Cut Ties With Queen Elizabeth II & Declared Rihanna A National Hero
RoyalFamily | Twitter, @badgalriri | Instagram

Barbados stopped pledging its allegiance to Queen Elizabeth and honoured one of its homegrown talents in an overnight ceremony on Monday.

The island nation officially cut ties with Queen Elizabeth II, ending nearly 400 years of British rule that includes a long history of colonialism and slavery. It also named Rihanna a national hero at a grand ceremony with the singer and Prince Charles in attendance.

The ceremony was held to mark Barbados becoming a republic, and it ended with the swearing-in of the country's first-ever president, The Guardian reports.

It was an hours-long celebration with lots of singing, dancing, speeches and honoured Rihanna, the 11th person to receive the national hero award.

"May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your words, by your actions," Prime Minister Mia Mottley told Rihanna at the ceremony, which was streamed online.

Prince Charles represented his mother at the ceremony.

The Prince of Wales described the moment as a "new beginning," and acknowledged the "appalling atrocity of slavery," which, he said, "forever stains our history."

Barbados' new president, Dame Sandra Mason, presented the prince with the country's Order of Freedom.

Barbados announced it would move forward with plans to become a republic last year.

The Queen will no longer be its head of state, although the country will remain a part of the Commonwealth.

The Queen Is Taking 2 Weeks Off To Rest & Her Health Issue Is Still A Mystery

She's 95 years old and doctors keep telling her to slow down.

@royalfamily | Twitter

Queen Elizabeth II is being asked to take some time off for medical reasons.

The queen has cancelled her public appearances for at least the next two weeks on doctors' orders, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Keep Reading Show less

The Queen Declined An 'Oldie Of The Year' Award At 95 Saying 'You Are As Old As You Feel'

It was apparently the most polite rejection letter "in history."

RoyalFamily | Twitter, RoyalFamily | Twitter

Age is just a number to Queen Elizabeth II, and it's not something she wants to win an award for.

The 95-year-old just turned down a magazine's "Oldie of the Year" award, saying that she doesn't fit the criteria because "you are as old as you feel."

Keep Reading Show less

14 Reasons Why You Need Caribbean Friends In Your Life

We bring the drama!
xoxsunxox

Caribbean friends are a gift like no other. When you find one to call your bff, be sure to cherish them because they'll keep your ! We are sometimes known for being the craziest people you'll meet, but in a good way of course... mostly. 

The Caribbean Islands like most anywhere in the world comes with a lot of fun, culture and good vibes- much like the people who come from there. In case you don't already have a Caribbean friend, here are some reasons why they can be as necessary to your life, as your right arm. 

Keep Reading Show less

Chris Brown's New Documentary On Netflix Is Really Hard To Watch

So depressing.
chrisbrownioficial

Chris Brown has made headlines for all of the wrong reasons throughout his career. I'm sure just reading this sentence, you can think of at least two. 

Welcome to my Life, which is a documentary of the 28-year-old was released on Netflix Canada this past weekend. The synopsis stated that it would be like a VIP experience for his fans, which includes exclusive interviews, behind the scenes of his concerts, and unpublished moments of his career. Finally, Chris Brown gets to speak up about things in his life that he regrets, and it acts more of a confessional for himself. 

Keep Reading Show less