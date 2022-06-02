Prince Harry & Meghan Reunited With The Royals But Missed Out On One Key Family Moment
Awkward...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with the rest of the Royal Family in London Thursday for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, but it wasn't the cosiest of reunions.
The pair rejoined senior members of the Royal Family for the first time since they left for North America two years ago, and things didn't quite go back to the way they were.
The couple was there to watch the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony - an annual parade to mark Queen Elizabeth II's birthday. However, they weren't included in the Queen's family entourage on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where she typically watches the event each year.
Prince Andrew was also not invited after he was stripped of his royal duties several months ago.
\u201cHer Majesty The Queen on her #PlatinumJubilee Celebration Weekend.\u201d— The Royal Family (@The Royal Family) 1654173509
The Mirror reports that the Queen wanted only working members of the family at her side, and Harry and Meghan don't fit that description.
Instead, the two were invited to watch from another room at the palace.
The couple arrived by car with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet. The Mirror also reports that the Queen sent the car as well as security to pick them up at the airport and drive them to the event.
Harry and Meghan stopped in for a secret visit with the Queen for her actual birthday in April, but this is the first time their whole family and the rest of the royals have been together in two years. It's also the first time their daughter, Lilibet, has met her royal relatives and cousins Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in person.
The couple's son, Archie, hasn't been in the U.K. since 2020, when he was six months old. That's when Meghan and Harry decided to give up their duties as working members of the family and strike out on their own.
They later dropped some serious accusations in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they said someone in the family raised concerns about Archie's skin colour before he was born.
That's likely to make for some awkward moments behind closed doors this week.
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration kicked off Thursday and will run throughout the weekend, with an array of events celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.