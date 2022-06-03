NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
prince harry

Prince Harry & Prince William Really Kept Their Distance At The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

🥶🥶🥶

Senior Global Editor
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Right: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Kate Middleton and Prince William. Right: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

@theroyalfamily | Instagram

Prince William and Prince Harry did little to tamp down the rumours of a feud between them on Friday, when they each sat on opposite sides of St. Paul's Cathedral in their first public appearance together for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, arrived separately from Will and Kate Middleton to the event, and the two couples reportedly did not cross over at any point.

Photos from the thanksgiving service for the Queen show Will and Kate sitting in the front row on one side of the church aisle, while Harry and Meghan were sitting in the second row on the other side.

The Queen herself backed out of the event after experiencing some "discomfort" at the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan haven't appeared in public with other Royal Family members since they left the U.K. for North America in 2020 -- not even for Prince Philip's funeral last year.

The couple also stoked speculation about some serious tension in the family last year. That's when they told Oprah Winfrey that someone in the family had raised concerns about their son Archie's skin colour before he was born.

Harry never said who that person was, but Royal Family watchers have been trying to connect the dots ever since.

Harry also briefly addressed things with his brother in that interview, saying that their "relationship is space, for at the moment."

The brothers have been distant for a few years now, and it's unclear if they've talked behind the scenes at the Jubilee.

The U.K.'s Mirror recently reported that the brothers have been holding weekly video chats while their wives take a back seat. However, that doesn't line up with Page Six's report that things remain "frosty" between the two.

Harry and Meghan left the U.K. in part because they hated the tabloid scrutiny they faced each day, so they're probably not eager to engage with it now that they're back for the Queen's big event.

They returned to the U.K. earlier this week and watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony from Buckingham Palace, although they weren't invited onto the Queen's balcony with Prince Charles, William and the other working Royals.

The U.K. is holding four days of festivities to celebrate the 96-year-old monarch's 70 years on the throne. A big concert is planned for Saturday followed by a pageant on Sunday.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...