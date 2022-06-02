NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

prince louis

Prince Louis Was So Over The Queen's Platinum Jubilee & His Reactions Are Priceless

"Prince Louis stole the show."

Global Staff Writer
Prince Louis.

Prince Louis.

@royalfamily | Twitter, Sky News Live

Thousands turned out to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in London on Thursday, but the parades and the people did not impress her great-grandson, Prince Louis.

The youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton was noticeably grumpy throughout the Trooping the Colour celebration, and TV cameras captured every sour expression the 4-year-old made.

And he was feeling very sour.

While standing on the balcony on Buckingham Palace, Louis waved, shrugged his shoulders, held his face with both hands, chatted with his family members and seemed to be generally over the whole thing.

At one point, he even appeared to scream while covering his ears during a jet flyover to celebrate the Queen.

Although there are many fans of the Queen out there, some people on social media felt more like Louis with his "get me out of here" attitude on Thursday.

"Prince Louis is over the Platinum Jubilee. I can relate," commented writer @ianbremmer.

"Prince Louis is a whole mood next to the Queen when the planes go past," tweeted @kaylaadams___.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, joined the Queen on her balcony for Thursday's festivities. They're also expected to play a big part in things as the celebrations continue into the weekend.

The 70-year-anniversary celebration of her reign kicked off on Thursday and is set to run through a four-day holiday weekend packed with events. Even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have made the trip to be part of the festivities.

