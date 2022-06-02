Some Alberta Attractions Are Free This Weekend Thanks To The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Get out and about this weekend!
If you're searching for weekend plans that won't break the bank, look no further. A ton of Alberta's best museums and attractions are letting people in for free this weekend and it's all in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
In honour of Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, provincial historic sites, museums, and interpretive centres across the province have free admission from Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5, the Alberta Government announced.
Over the weekend, you'll be able to visit a lot of different places without it costing you a cent.
Hit up Calgary's Lougheed House and gardens, or Drumheller's Royal Tyrrell Museum — where you'll come face to face with enormous dinosaur skeletons and learn more about Alberta's prehistoric past.
\u201cIn celebration of the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II\u2019s reign, free events and activities will take place on the Jubilee Weekend. From June 3 to 5, free admission will be offered at all provincial historic sites, museums and interpretative centres: https://t.co/GSZhOfNk9m\u201d— Alberta Government (@Alberta Government) 1653949802
You'll also be able to venture back in time with visits to Pakan's Victorian Settlement or Historic Dunvegan on the banks of Peace River, where costumed interpreters will walk you through the unique histories of the locations.
There are over 20 different attractions to visit, that are offering free admission. You will need to check the websites for each attraction for opening times, ticket reservations, and program schedules.
There may also be additional fees for some activities so make sure you're prepared.
A full list of all the participating attractions can be found on the Alberta Government website so you can get ahead with your planning right now.
Other Jubilee activities taking place across the province include a garden party at Government House in Edmonton and a student art contest which launches in September.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.