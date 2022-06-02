NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do in alberta

Some Alberta Attractions Are Free This Weekend Thanks To The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Get out and about this weekend!

Calgary Staff Writer
The Royal Tyrrell Museum Right: Lougheed House

The Royal Tyrrell Museum Right: Lougheed House

@royaltyrrell | Instagram, @lougheedhouse | Instagram

If you're searching for weekend plans that won't break the bank, look no further. A ton of Alberta's best museums and attractions are letting people in for free this weekend and it's all in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

In honour of Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, provincial historic sites, museums, and interpretive centres across the province have free admission from Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5, the Alberta Government announced.

Over the weekend, you'll be able to visit a lot of different places without it costing you a cent.

Hit up Calgary's Lougheed House and gardens, or Drumheller's Royal Tyrrell Museum — where you'll come face to face with enormous dinosaur skeletons and learn more about Alberta's prehistoric past.

You'll also be able to venture back in time with visits to Pakan's Victorian Settlement or Historic Dunvegan on the banks of Peace River, where costumed interpreters will walk you through the unique histories of the locations.

There are over 20 different attractions to visit, that are offering free admission. You will need to check the websites for each attraction for opening times, ticket reservations, and program schedules.

There may also be additional fees for some activities so make sure you're prepared.

A full list of all the participating attractions can be found on the Alberta Government website so you can get ahead with your planning right now.

Other Jubilee activities taking place across the province include a garden party at Government House in Edmonton and a student art contest which launches in September.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...