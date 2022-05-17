NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

things to do in alberta

This Stunning Alberta Garden Reopens This Week & It's Like Strolling Through Tokyo

You can also book yoga sessions and watch anime.

Someone walking in Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden. Right: Someone in Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden.

@adrianna.schaub_22 | Instagram, @abegaila | Instagram

If you've ever dreamed of heading to Japan, you could spend a sunny afternoon in this gorgeous garden and pretend you're strolling around Tokyo's Shinjuku Gyoen without even leaving Alberta.

Nikka Yuko Japanese Gardens is reopening in Lethbridge this week and you can spend hours walking among the striking pink crabapple trees and around the reflective pond.

The garden is a little slice of zen that's just over a two-hour drive from Calgary. In the carefully designed garden, you can take in the tranquil vibes and even snap a golden hour selfie or two among the towering trees or overlooking the water.

You'll be able to find blooming crabapple trees in the spring, and the Prairie Garden is filled to the brim with gorgeous peonies in the lead-up to summer. You can also stroll around the peaceful pond or relax by a gentle stream or tumbling waterfall.

If you're visiting the tea pavillion, you'll need to go shoeless due to its yellow Cyprus wood floors that have been shipped all the way from Japan but it's the perfect opportunity to feel the softwood beneath your feet.

As well as a peaceful stroll in the sun, Nikka Yuko also hosts yoga and tai chi classes as well as daily happy hours where you can sip sake or Japanese beer on the deck. The gardens will even be hosting regular anime nights where you can watch your favourite movies in a stunning setting.

A visit is a guaranteed peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.


Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden

Price: Tickets from $12.50 for adults, or $9 for students with valid ID.

When: Opens May 19.

Address: Corner of Ninth Ave. S. and Mayor Magrath Dr. S., Lethbridge, AB.

Why You Need To Go: You can escape the city and spend a peaceful afternoon in this stunning Japanese Garden. Walk among the beautiful pink crabapple trees and take in the gorgeous tranquil vibes.

Website

