You Can See This Huge Cascading Waterfall In Alberta & You Don't Need To Hike To Get To It
Just a hop, skip and jump from the road.
Alberta certainly isn't short of incredible waterfalls to visit but for many, you'll need to be prepared for some hiking to get there. However, you can actually find an enormous cascading waterfall just by the roadside in Jasper and there's absolutely no hiking neccessary!
Tangle Creek Falls, which can be found just beside the stunning Icefields Parkway between Lake Louise and Jasper, is almost a "blink and you'll miss it" kind of deal for road trippers, despite being around 48-metres tall.
There's no signage on the highway to point out the falls so keep your eyes peeled as you're travelling.
When you arrive, there's a small parking lot across from the falls where you can stop, and carefully cross the highway over to the falls and that's your hike over.
Even without getting your steps in, you'll get to see some of the most beautiful scenery with the tiered waterfall surrounded by a forest and it's a definite must-see if you're travelling through to Jasper.
The cascading falls are impressive, with water hitting multiple tiers and splitting into tiny streams before rushing down into the larger stream below. You can also get close enough to feel the freshwater spray which is the perfect way to cool down after a few hours in the car.
If you're looking for other stunning stops on Icefields Parkway, this super short trail leads to a gorgeous canyon with a turquoise river and the most spectacular mountain views.
Tangle Creek Falls
Price: Free
Address: Icefields Pkwy, Jasper, AB.
Why You Should Go: This huge cascading waterfall is the perfect rest stop for any summer road trips between Banff and Jasper. You can get close enough to feel the waterfall spray on your face.