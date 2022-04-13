This Stunning Alberta Waterfall Is Like A Baby Niagara Falls & It's Just 2 Hours From Calgary
You don't even need to hike there.
There are plenty of hikes in Alberta, and each has incredible views and landmarks to check out. However, you actually don't even need to hike to see some of the province's most stunning scenery and this Alberta waterfall proves it.
Lundbreck Falls is just over an hour's drive from Lethbridge, a little over two hours from Calgary and 25 kilometres from Pincher Creek.
The falls almost look like a baby Niagara Falls so if you want to see the impressive scenery without the flight, Lundbreck Falls is worth a visit.
At the gorgeous Lundbreck Falls, you'll be able to catch the rushing Crowsnest River plunge 12 metres into the pool of clear blue water below and there's no hiking necessary.
Once you've parked up at the falls, you can head right down into the limestone canyon where you'll be so close you'll be able to feel the waterfall spray on your skin. You can also take a short walk up to the falls observation deck to take in the views from a different perspective.
After taking in the stunning scenery, you can cool off in the calmer waters down the river away from the falls. There are also plenty of spots to sit and take in the views, or even have a picnic with the rushing waterfall in sight.
Lundbreck Falls is the perfect day trip for those in southern Alberta. It's also a great place to add to your Alberta road trip itinerary if you're heading down to Waterton Lakes National Park.
Lundbreck Falls
Price: Free
Address: Range Road 24B, Lundbreck, AB.
Why You Should Go: You can check out this mini Niagara Falls right here in Alberta. Lundbreck Falls is the perfect day trip in southern Alberta for a relaxing swim and picnic.