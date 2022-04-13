Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do in alberta

This Stunning Alberta Waterfall Is Like A Baby Niagara Falls & It's Just 2 Hours From Calgary

You don't even need to hike there.

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone sat looking out on Lundbreck Falls. Right: Someone stood by Lundbreck Falls.

Someone sat looking out on Lundbreck Falls. Right: Someone stood by Lundbreck Falls.

@brianna_payne | Instagram, @lifeoftasfia | Instagram

There are plenty of hikes in Alberta, and each has incredible views and landmarks to check out. However, you actually don't even need to hike to see some of the province's most stunning scenery and this Alberta waterfall proves it.

Lundbreck Falls is just over an hour's drive from Lethbridge, a little over two hours from Calgary and 25 kilometres from Pincher Creek.

The falls almost look like a baby Niagara Falls so if you want to see the impressive scenery without the flight, Lundbreck Falls is worth a visit.

At the gorgeous Lundbreck Falls, you'll be able to catch the rushing Crowsnest River plunge 12 metres into the pool of clear blue water below and there's no hiking necessary.

Once you've parked up at the falls, you can head right down into the limestone canyon where you'll be so close you'll be able to feel the waterfall spray on your skin. You can also take a short walk up to the falls observation deck to take in the views from a different perspective.

After taking in the stunning scenery, you can cool off in the calmer waters down the river away from the falls. There are also plenty of spots to sit and take in the views, or even have a picnic with the rushing waterfall in sight.

Lundbreck Falls is the perfect day trip for those in southern Alberta. It's also a great place to add to your Alberta road trip itinerary if you're heading down to Waterton Lakes National Park.

Lundbreck Falls

Price: Free

Address: Range Road 24B, Lundbreck, AB.

Why You Should Go: You can check out this mini Niagara Falls right here in Alberta. Lundbreck Falls is the perfect day trip in southern Alberta for a relaxing swim and picnic.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...