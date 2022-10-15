7 Waterfalls In Alberta With Stunning Fall Colours & They Make The Perfect Road Trip
They're all pretty magical! 🍂
Alberta is known for its spectacular scenery and it has some of the most gorgeous waterfalls in the world, especially in the fall.
Nestled in the mountains, there are tons of incredible waterfalls to explore where you can take in the fall colours.
If you're looking for the ultimate fall road trip, these waterfalls surrounded by golden trees make the perfect places to visit where you can get back to nature.
Crescent Falls
Address: Nordegg, AB
Why You Need To Go: The gorgeous two-tiered waterfall is one of the most stunning in Alberta and it only gets better in the fall when the surrounding leaves start changing colour.
Elbow Falls
Address: Bragg Creek, AB
Why You Need To Go: Elbow Falls is just a 45-minute drive from Calgary but it feels like a world away. The waterfall are lined with huge rocks and golden trees.
Ram Falls
Address: Ram Falls Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Ram Falls is one of Alberta's most impressive waterfalls and you don't even need to hike to get there. The 20-metre falls plummet down into a huge blue pool, surrounded by trees.
Sheep River Falls
Address: Sheep River Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Just on the outskirts of Kananaskis, Sheep River Falls is super picturesque in the fall. In a short 0.5-kilometres, you can reach the falls where you can relax and take in the sound of rushing water.
Sunwapta Falls
Address: Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Sunwapta Falls is one of Alberta's most iconic waterfalls and you can see it for yourself in the fall. The falls have two rushing rivers that make their way around a tree-lined island before plummeting.
Siffleur Falls
Address: Clearwater County, AB.
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a hike, this trail takes you across a suspension bridge and a boardwalk before reaching the gorgeous Siffleur Falls.
Athabasca Falls
Address: Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: The Athabasca River flows right down from the Columbia Icefield before reaching the gorgeous Athabasca Falls.