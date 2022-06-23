8 Hidden Waterfall Hikes In Canada That Will Take You To Magical Cascades
Breathtaking views await! 😍
Summer means it's time for adventures and these hidden waterfall hikes in Canada are perfect if you want to escape the city. Take a trip to lesser-known falls and cascades hidden in canyons and gorges with these treks that are off the beaten track.
Many of these are easy trails that you don't need to set aside too much time for, but each has a big payoff with a stunning waterfall.
Tons of the hikes are also free, so they're perfect if you want to have an awesome day trip without spending a thing.
Without further ado, here are eight hidden waterfall hikes across the country that you'll definitely want to explore this summer.
Delaney Falls
Price: $6.31 per adult
Location: Bras-du-Nord Valley, Saint-Raymond, QC
Why You Need To Go: This 8-kilometre return trail will take you to the stunning Delaney Falls in the Bras-du-Nord Valley and takes about 1 hour and 45 minutes to complete.
You have the option on the trail of climbing the new L'Escalier des Pas de Géants (the Giant Steps Staircase), after which you can continue to the falls.
Wilson's Falls
Price: Free
Location: 461 Wilsons Falls Rd., Bracebridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 3.6-kilometre hike in Bracebridge winds through a lush forest and ends up at a scenic waterfall.
Along the way, you'll walk over a bridge that looks out over the water. There's even a picnic area, so you can have lunch by the cascade while enjoying the views.
Laverty Falls
Price: $8.50 per adult
Location: Fundy National Park, NB
Why You Need To Go: This 2.5-kilometre trail leads you to Laverty Falls, said to be the "most awesome" falls in Fundy National Park.
The hike will take you through a forest of maple, beech and birch trees, providing a scenic route to the falls. The trail is a 5-kilometre return trip, but if you want a longer hike, you can return on the 4.8-kilometre Moosehorn Trail.
Mill Falls
Price: $6.25 per adult
Location: Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site, 3005 Kejimkujik Main Pky., Caledonia, NS
Why You Need To Go: This easy 1-kilometre trail leads to the picturesque Mill Falls in Kejimkujik National Park and only takes about 30 minutes to trek.
The trail begins at the park's visitor centre and features a beautiful route through the forest.
Sombrio Beach Waterfall
Price: Free
Location: Juan de Fuca, BC
Why You Need To Go: This 1.4-kilometre return hike in Vancouver Island's Juan de Fuca Provincial Park leads to a magical narrow cascade hidden within a canyon lined with moss.
While you're there, you can spend some time on the sandy Sombrio Beach, which is also a great place to surf.
The best part? All of this is totally free!
Uisge Ban Falls
Price: Free
Location: 715 North Branch Rd., Forks Baddeck, NS
Why You Need To Go: This easy 1.5-hour round-trip hike on Cape Breton Island will take you to a scenic 16-metre-tall waterfall set in a granite gorge.
The falls can be found in the Uisge Ban Falls Provincial Park, which is located along the picturesque Cabot Trail.
Lower Bugaboo Falls
Price: Free
Location: Brisco, BC
Why You Need To Go: This 1.5-kilometre trail leads to a lookout over the breathtaking Lower Bugaboo Falls.
While it looks steep, the hike is actually pretty easy and goes through a forest and a series of scenic valleys to end up at the plunging falls. Be extra careful around the falls though, as the rocks can be slippery.
Crescent Falls
Price: Free
Location: Crescent Falls Provincial Recreation Area, AB
Why You Need To Go: This stunning cascade can be found at the end of a 5-kilometre trail in the Crescent Falls Provincial Recreation Area.
The hike takes you through a forest and a canyon lined with trees, so you'll have incredible views along the way!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.