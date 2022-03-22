This Ontario Trail Runs Through A Forest To A Hidden Waterfall Where You Can Have A Picnic
It's the perfect spring road trip from Toronto.
A waterfall, picnic spot, and scenic trail — you can find all that and more at this beautiful hiking spot in Ontario. Wilson's Falls, located in Bracebridge, is a dreamy spot for a spring adventure, and is just a few hours drive from Toronto.
While the area is only minutes from Downtown Bracebridge, it has the feel of a remote nature setting. The 3.6-kilometre trail weaves through a forest and along a river, offering peaceful views of the rustic landscape.
As you wander along the trail, the lush forest turns to magnificent rocks of the Canadian Shield. You'll also pass over a long metal bridge with views of the water along the way.
Wilson's Falls tumbles over a rocky slope, and there's even a picnic area where you can indulge in some food by the cascade. It's a beautiful way to enjoy the warm spring weather.
Wilson's Falls in one of many in the area. To continue your waterfall tour, head to High Falls, where you can explore five different cascades along the trail, including Muskoka Canyon Falls and the whimsical Pott's Falls.
Bracebridge isn't the only spot to see gorgeous waterfalls. Hamilton has been dubbed the "City of Waterfalls" due to the over 100 cascades you can find throughout the area. If you head further west, you can discover more of these natural wonders across Grey County, and even take part in a waterfall tour.
Pack a picnic, lace up your hiking boots, and take a trip to stunning Wilson's Falls this spring.
Wilson's Falls
Price: Free
Address: 461 Wilsons Falls Rd., Bracebridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque waterfall has a picnic area beside it where you can enjoy the views.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.