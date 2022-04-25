NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

bc hike

There's A Hidden Waterfall In BC & You Have To Walk Through A Canyon To See It

Here's how to find it!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A person wearing a bright hoodie standing in front of the waterfall. Right: Green moss on the rocks surrounding the waterfall.

A person wearing a bright hoodie standing in front of the waterfall. Right: Green moss on the rocks surrounding the waterfall.

@betterwithadventure | Instagram, @steve_dynie | Instagram

This hidden waterfall on Vancouver Island is hard to find — but definitely worth it going to check out because it's so magical.

To get there you have to walk through a canyon, set in a lush green forest. The whole journey is absolutely stunning. It'll make for the perfect summer adventure plan for you and your friends.

The secret spot and waterfall can be found on Sombrio Beach Trail in Juan de Fuca Provincial Park.

This place will truly have you feeling like you've been transported to another planet with how unique it is.

Everywhere you look, you will see so much green. There is tons of moss covering the rocks along the path the entire way.

Once you walk through the deep canyon, you'll reach the breathtaking waterfall.

The entire trail will only take about 21 minutes of your time to complete and is considered an easy hike.

Here you can really immerse yourself in nature, listen to the waterfall crash along the rocks and enjoy the beauty of it all.

Up close, you can see how fantastic and peaceful the waterfall really is.

It's a 1.4-kilometre hike altogether so it's not too long. Dogs are welcomed to join as well, they simply must stay on a leash the whole way through.

When you are finished doing the trail, you can take in the views of the gorgeous water hitting the rocks at Sombrio Beach, which is nearby.

This entire hike will be magical.

After seeing a stunning waterfall, you can end the night watching the sunset over the horizon of the beach at the end of the trail.

Sombrio Beach Trail

Price: Free

Address: Juan de Fuca, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is one of the most picturesque trails you could ever pick. At the very center of it all, is a gorgeous waterfall.

Website

