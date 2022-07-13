This Easy Alberta Hike Takes You To A Huge Cascading Waterfall With Mountain Views For Miles
You'll get stunning views in no time!
Alberta has some amazing hiking spots if you're looking to head out into nature this summer. This one might just be one of the easiest of all and you get to take in the impressive view of a huge waterfall too.
Ram Falls can be found just outside of Nordegg in Ram Falls Provincial Park and if you're spending any time in the area on your summer road trip, the falls are a must-see.
The 0.8-kilometre out-and-back trail is super easy and you're not likely to even break a sweat and you get a stunning view too because who said hiking needs to be hard?
The trail is very easy to follow and it even has steps so there are no tricky hills to deal with. You start at the Ram Falls parking lot and there's a short 400m hike to get to the Ram Falls viewpoint.
Once you arrive, you can take in the breathtaking scenery of towering trees, mountains and the falls themselves.
Ram Falls is fed by the Ram River and the water cascades down 20 metres into the sandstone below into a pool of stunning blue water.
The viewpoint is the perfect place to bring a picnic and sit and relax to the sound of rushing water. It's the ideal weekend adventure.
If you're looking for more stunning Alberta waterfalls, there are also a few hidden waterfalls that all have incredible scenery to visit.
Ram Falls
Address: Highway 40, Ram Falls Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This easy hike has stunning views throughout and it ends in a gorgeous rushing waterfall. It's the perfect place to take sit back and relax.