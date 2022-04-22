Alberta's Biggest Waterfall Is Hidden In A Forest & It's Worth The Journey To Get There
You need to visit this summer - but make sure you've got an off-road vehicle!
Alberta has no shortage of beautiful waterfalls to check out but the largest in the province might actually be one of the quietest.
Alberta's biggest waterfall is hidden in a remote forest and it's the perfect place to visit this summer to beat the crowds.
Kakwa Falls is tucked away in Kakwa Wildland Provincial Park, around 120 kilometres southwest of Grande Prairie. But the stunning 30-metre-high waterfall is a lot more peaceful than a lot of Alberta's waterfalls as it's so remote.
The only way to access the falls is using a 20-kilometre trail which needs a 4x4 vehicle or an off-road vehicle to get through so make sure you come prepared with snacks, water and sunscreen before tackling the journey.
The trail involves crossing several creeks and rivers and some steep rocky climbs before you reach the Kakwa Falls Day Use Area and the final easy 1.5-kilometre trail to the falls.
You'll soon reach the viewpoint of the huge waterfall in amongst the trees where you'll be able to watch the river plummet into the blue plunge pool below. There's also a steep trail down to the base of the falls where you can feel the spray from the falls.
Kakwa Falls is well worth the visit if you're an experienced hiker or you have a vehicle that's able to carry you through the tricky trail. But if you're looking for an easier hike, this 5-kilometre hike leads to a stunning two-tiered waterfall. You can also head to a waterfall that's just like a baby Niagara Falls with no hiking necessary.
Kakwa Falls
Price: Free.
Address: Near Greenview No. 16 (around 120 kilometres southwest of Grande Prairie), AB.
Why You Need To Go: You can see Alberta's biggest waterfall and take in the stunning scenery while avoiding the crowds.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.