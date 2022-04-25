This Alberta Canyon Has Stunning Waterfall Views & You Hike Across 6 Bridges To Get There
You can trek through Alberta's deepest canyon.
If you're looking for an easy Alberta hike with stunning waterfalls and rushing rivers, this canyon hike could be the answer.
The 3.7-kilometre hike takes you across six bridges with incredible views where you can watch bright blue waterfalls plummet into the canyon below.
Maligne Canyon can be found just outside Jasper. Maligne is the deepest canyon in Alberta, reaching a jaw-dropping 50 metres in some places and it's a must-see if you're visiting the national park.
The looped trail takes from two to three hours to complete and gives you incredible views of the river flowing from Maligne Lake before descending down into the canyon below.
Throughout the hike, you need to cross six bridges and they each have incredible views at almost every turn. From the first and second bridges at the highest point of the canyon, you'll be standing 50 metres above the canyon floor.
The third bridge offers the most stunning views of one waterfall where you can watch the bright blue waters cascade further down the canyon.
While the dramatic views are largely between the first and fourth bridges, as you descend further down the canyon, it's still worth heading to the fifth and sixth bridges to walk along the Maligne River. The water is so blue and it's surrounded by so much greenery that you could almost believe you were somewhere tropical.
The hike is one of Jasper's most popular spots so make sure to arrive nice and early in summer to beat the crowds.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
Maligne Canyon
Price: Free.
Address: Jasper, AB.
Why You Should Go: For an epic Jasper hike with six bridges that offer incredible views of bright blue waterfalls, rushing rivers and gorgeous greenery.