This Secret Garden In Banff Is Filled With Stunning Flowers & It's Like A Hidden Oasis

The ultimate place to de-stress.

Calgary Staff Writer
A woman stands in Cascade Gardens in front of a pond. Right: A woman sits in a bed of flowers.

@samiraschultzz | Instagram, @gabi_boyko | Instagram

When summer hits, it can be hard to find a quiet, peaceful place to relax in Banff. But if you're looking to escape from the hustle and bustle, this secret garden in Banff is the perfect little slice of paradise to avoid the crowds.

Cascade Gardens might be walking distance from the centre of Banff but it feels like a million miles away. The peaceful gardens are tucked away behind the Parks Canada administration office and so they're often missed by tourists.

Not only are the gardens stunning in themselves, you can also take in the natural beauty of the mountains surrounding you.

The gardens are terraced into the hillside and have weaving pathways and bridges that lead you through stunning flowerbeds in rainbow colours and towering trees.

There are several gazebos with seating where you can catch some shade on sunny days, as well as a stunning pond where you can sit and take in the tranquil vibes. You can even have a picnic and take in the incredible views of Mt. Rundle, Banff Ave. and other iconic scenery.

The gardens are in full bloom from late May until early September and it's well worth the trip to see the gardens in their full glory. You can also take a peek inside the historical Parks Canada building at exhibitions about life in Canada and the building's history.

So if you're in need of a break from hiking, and you're looking for a way to escape the crowds on a sunny afternoon, Cascade Gardens might just be the place.

Cascade Gardens

Price: Free.

Address: 101 Mountain Ave., Banff, AB.

Why You Need To Go: This secret garden is often missed by tourists in Banff, but it's the perfect place to relax and take in the stunning surroundings on a summer day.

Website

