Kim Kardashian Tried To Get Into The Queen's Jubilee Party & She Was Reportedly Rejected
"Kim rarely gets turned down."
Kim Kardashian showed up to London this week expecting to be part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, but it sounds like this is one exclusive party that she won't be able to get into.
Jubilee organizers reportedly turned down her request for tickets to the big Platinum Party concert on Saturday, and you've got to think she's feeling a little stung by the whole thing.
The famous reality TV star landed in the U.K. with her boyfriend Pete Davidson this week, ahead of the four-day Platinum Jubilee festivities to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
Apparently, she and Pete are huge fans and were looking forward to being part of the Jubilee. but it seems fame can't buy you everything in life.
A source close to the couple told Daily Mail that "Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration."
The couple was so determined to attend the celebration that Kardashian even said she didn't mind if the tickets were "not VIP," the source said.
It turns out VIP or not; they aren't getting in.
"Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn't visit the U.K. often," said the source.
Although Kardashian and her comedian boyfriend may not be making a cameo, it doesn't mean that there won't be any celebrities at the big royal event.
Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Adam Lambert and Queen are due to perform at the event, while big British public figures like David Beckham and David Attenborough are set to make an appearance.
About 10,000 tickets were handed out for the event, although it's unclear if the Queen herself will be there after pulling out of Friday's festivities.
Queen Elizabeth II acceded the throne in 1953 when she was only 25 years old, and this year is celebrating her 70th year as the British Queen, making her the longest-reigning British monarch to date.
Although it's not clear whether Kardashian and Davidson came to the U.K. solely for the Platinum Jubilee, they've been seen strolling the streets of London hand in hand.