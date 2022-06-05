The Queen Showed Paddington Bear What's In Her Purse & The Clip Went Viral (VIDEO)
The pair actually have quite a lot in common!
That lovable bear from London Paddington Station made an appearance at the queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration on Saturday, June 4, and the marmalade-loving bear even got a peek inside her handbag!
Per the Royal Family's YouTube, in the opening sketch of the "Platinum Party at The Palace," the animated bear offers Queen Elizabeth II one of his emergency marmalade sandwiches from beneath his hat.
However, the queen is quick to point out that she has her own emergency marmalade sandwiches stashed away in her purse.
"For later," she quips before dropping it back in.
Paddington then tips his hand and wishes the monarch a "happy jubilee," along with a "thank you for everything."
The red hat-wearing bear first appeared in the 1958 children's book entitled A Bear Called Paddington by British writer Michael Bond and has been featured in dozens of books and, most recently, two live-action animated films — Paddington and Paddington 2.
Considered a British icon, it appears Paddington was invited to celebrate the momentous occasion with the monarch herself, which is surely a bear-y impressive achievement in itself!
🥪 👜 Ma’amalade sandwich Your Majesty?www.youtube.com
The sketch ends with a transition to real live footage of the massive crowd outside Buckingham Palace, clapping along to Queen's "We Will Rock You" for the celebration.
After the clip was shared, it quickly went viral with over 55,000 likes and 6,800 retweets on Twitter alone. On YouTube, it's already done major numbers, garnering over 1.8 million views in just one day.
Over the past week, the U.K. and places around the world have been celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
The jubilee marks 70 years of her being on the throne, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history, as well as the third-longest reigning in world history.
However, celebrations have also had some hiccups. The queen opted out of some engagements due to "discomfort" and instead allowed her son Prince Charles to spearhead these events.
This is also the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have publicly appeared alongside the rest of the Royal Family since they caused controversy by leaving the U.K. and giving up some royal duties two years ago.