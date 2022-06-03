The Queen Skipped Her Own Platinum Jubilee Event & All Eyes Are On Her Health At Age 96
She's feeling "discomfort."
Queen Elizabeth II missed her own thanksgiving service on Friday, after the spectacle-filled first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations left her feeling some "discomfort."
The U.K. is celebrating the 96-year-old's seven decades on the throne this weekend, but Brits might have to keep calm and carry on without her due to yet another health concern.
The Queen has been looking noticeably frail and walking with a cane for several months now, and she's handed off many of her engagements to Prince Charles and other working members of the Royal Family.
But while you can easily send your son to a ribbon-cutting or an event in Parliament, it's a bit more conspicuous when you miss your own anniversary celebrations.
The Queen watched the military parade known as Trooping the Colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday, with a cane in her hands and her family by her side. However, the palace later said she "did experience some discomfort" during the event, and that she would not be attending a thanksgiving service scheduled for Friday.
Instead, most of the royals -- including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- went to the service without her.
\u201cThank you, Your Majesty, for 70 years of unwavering and dedicated service \ud83d\ude4f\n\nThe Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, along with other members of The @RoyalFamily, attended a Service of Thanksgiving at @StPaulsLondon for The Queen\u2019s #PlatinumJubilee.\u201d— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall) 1654261677
The Jubilee celebrations started Thursday and are scheduled to run through the four-day weekend, so there are more events ahead.
The Palace hasn't said whether the Queen will be back at it on Saturday, nor has it shared any specific health challenges that she might be facing.
The monarch has had a rough ride over the last year-and-a-half. Her husband, Prince Philip, died in April of 2021, and she tested positive for COVID-19 in February. The Queen also had to step in early this year and strip her son, Prince Andrew, of his titles and duties over a sexual abuse lawsuit in the U.S.
A Platinum Jubilee concert is still on the schedule for Saturday, followed by a pageant on Sunday.