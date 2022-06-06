Prince Louis Sassed Kate Middleton So Hard At The Queen's Jubilee & The World Is Loving It
Prince Louis was over Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee as soon as it began, so it should come as no surprise that he threw an absolute fit about it during Sunday’s finale.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest boy won the internet by throwing a tantrum at the Jubilee celebrations, where he teased his mom and served up so many sour expressions for the cameras.
The four-year-old acted his age throughout the event, taunting the Duchess of Cambridge and even covering her mouth when she leaned in and tried to get him to chill.
\u201cPrince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, threw a tantrum during an event Sunday concluding Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. https://t.co/b9fsXnidQt\u201d— CBS News (@CBS News) 1654493413
He also pulled the classic "open hand to the nose" gesture with his tongue out -- a teasing move that you rarely see outside of cartoons.
\u201cFour-year-old Prince Louis of Cambridge, alongside his mother and grandfather, watches the Platinum Pageant in London honouring Queen Elizabeth II's historic 70 years on the throne\u201d— AFP News Agency (@AFP News Agency) 1654472760
The boy was also seen wiggling around and dancing in his seat throughout the pageant, as most kids probably would if they had to sit through the whole thing.
\u201cprince louis, i love you! \ud83d\ude2d#PlatinumJubileePageant\u201d— \ud835\udc9c. \u2740 (@\ud835\udc9c. \u2740) 1654438831
On Thursday, Louis also upstaged his great-grandma the Queen by appearing to absolutely hate the Trooping the Colour parade outside Buckingham Palace. He watched the parade from the palace balcony with his family, but he was spotted covering his ears and screaming during a jet flyover.
Will and Kate acknowledged their boy's surly attitude in a message on their social media accounts on Monday, after thanking everyone for the Queen's big weekend.
"We all had an incredible time," said a message attributed to the couple. "Especially Louis ..."
The boy was definitely one of the highlights of the weekend, especially as the Queen seemed to struggle with her health during the celebration of her 70-year reign. She appeared at events on Thursday but pulled out of the festivities due to "discomfort" on Friday.
Organizers later used a hologram of the Queen for a parade involving her carriage, in what might've been the most uncanny moment of the entire weekend.
The de-aged Queen "waved" to people as the carriage moved through the street, and people waved back.
\u201cA hologram of The Queen from the day of her coronation has been displayed inside the Gold State Coach as part of the #PlatinumJubilee pageant.\n\nhttps://t.co/cp0WaaO2g1\n\n\ud83d\udcfa Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview and Youtube\u201d— Sky News (@Sky News) 1654436741
The real-life, 96-year-old Queen later showed up to close out the event on Sunday.