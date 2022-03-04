Kim Kardashian Took 'West' Off Her Name & She's Officially Done With Kanye
But is Kanye done with her?
Kim Kardashian has dropped "West" from her last name on social media, and we're all just waiting to see how Kanye reacts.
Kim made the move after a judge declared her "legally single" from ex-husband Kanye West earlier this week, in a major step that she's apparently been wanting for a while.
Kardashian made it Instagram official by removing the "West" name from her social media accounts on Thursday.
While her name is now simply Kim Kardashian on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, she continues to market her brands KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance with her previous married initials — at least for now.
Elle reports that Kardashian will rebrand, after filing a trademark for "SKKN by Kim" in March 2021.
Meanwhile, KKW continues to be live on Instagram, although it hinted at a rebrand after the breakup last summer.
"We're currently away working on a new, more modern, elevated and sustainable brand and customer experience - the way Kim has always envisioned," said an August 2021 post.
There's been a lot of online drama this week involving Kardashian, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson and her ex, Kanye.
West posted a disturbing music video for his song Eazy shortly after Kim was declared single. The video clearly targets Davidson by pretending to bury him alive.
Kim has largely kept quiet about her disputes with Kanye, and she didn't brag about dropping her name.
Instead, she simply declared Thursday a "cereal kinda night."
However, she also showed some subtle support for Davidson in the face of Kanye's new video, according to E! News.
Kardashian "liked" a tweet by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn on Thursday that praised Davidson as a great guy. It was only her second "like" of the year, and the other one was for her fragrance brand.
"For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know," wrote Gunn. "A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect."
For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.— James Gunn (@James Gunn) 1646323182
Davidson had a small role in The Suicide Squad.
Ye has nicknamed Davidson "Skete" and attacked him in several Instagram posts over the last month, in between his efforts to win his wife back.
West had not said anything about the name change as of Friday morning.