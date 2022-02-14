Sections

Kanye West & Julia Fox Reportedly Broke Up Amid His Super Bowl Blow-Up On Instagram

Well, that was fast 💔

Global Staff Writer
Julia Fox and Kanye West's whirlwind relationship is over after less than two months of dating.

A rep for Fox confirmed that the actress and the Donda singer have called it quits, as reported by E! News. Fox also reportedly posted about the breakup on Instagram before deleting the writeup.

The reported breakup come after a dramatic weekend in which Ye went on various Instagram rants about Kim Kardashian and others, before hitting the Super Bowl with his children North and Saint.

Fox has deleted all photos of Kanye from her Instagram and after reports of the breakup started circulating, she addressed it in a statement.

"Y'all would love if I. was soooo upset!" she wrote, before telling fans and followers to get real and stop portraying her as the "sad lonely woman crying on a plane."

"I wasn't in love w the man," added Fox. "Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler."

On the other hand, Ye went all-in this weekend to let everyone know how he feels about Pete Davidson, Kim's new boyfriend.

In a series of now-deleted posts, Yé called out Kid Cudi, while announcing that he would no longer be on the Donda 2 album because he is "friends with you know who," referring to Davidson. Cudi responded by saying: "You're wack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet."

Kanye then posted a poorly-doctored Marvel movie poster that shows him, Drake and fox on one side and Davidson and Kardashian on the other.

Kanye also dragged Ariana Grande, Hillary Clinton and many others into the feud.

Most of the posts on Kanye West's Instagram have since been deleted, and he posted a new one on Monday saying he loves his family.

"I DON'T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM," he wrote in a very long, all-caps rant. "I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES."

