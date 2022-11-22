Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye To 'Distract' Him & She Was 'Out' After His Kardashian Tweets
"First of all, the man was being normal around me."
Kim Kardashian has one person to thank for the month of peace she had at the beginning of the year when Kanye West, for once, wasn't bothering her and blowing up on social media, and apparently, it's Julia Fox.
Julia Fox turned to TikTok to address all the haters calling her out for dating the controversial rapper and fashion designer and is justifying her dating history by claiming she did it "to get him off Kim's case."
Fox started her video by saying she was saving the tea she was about to spill for her book but decided to tell everyone "for free."
"First of all, the man was being normal around me," Fox shared in the video, which now has over 6.6 million views.
She then went on to share that the Kardashians have a special place in her heart because ten years ago when she ran a fashion line, they carried and sold her pieces in their stores.
"So I've always had a love for Kim especially," Fox added.
Fox and West were linked to each other in January 2022 and dated for about one month before splitting up, reported Us Weekly.
West started dating Fox after his separation from Kardashian in January of 2021, after about 7 years of marriage, reported Cosmopolitan.
Fox shared that when her and West started dating, he hadn't done anything particularly crazy yet.
It turns out West was the one chasing Fox and not vice versa. In fact, she was actually blowing him off.
"He was texting me, I wasn't really answering. I was like, I don't really want to hook up with a celebrity again. Nothing ever comes of it," said Fox. "They're kind of boring. They're not like what you think they're going to be like."
But in true West style, he wouldn't give up and kept trying to pursue Fox.
Then, something clicked for Fox, and she decided to use the opportunity to help out Kardashian.
"I was like, maybe I can get him off of Kim's case. Maybe I can distract him. Get him to like me, and I knew If anyone could do it, It's me because when I set my mind to something, I do it," Fox said in her video.
Her plan seems to have worked out. Kanye was off Twitter and all social media for the month they went out.
According to Fox, the former couple spent the month they were together talking about their future, fashion, and raising children and rarely spoke about his previous relationship with Kardashian.
"It was really beautiful, guys," said Fox. "The moment he started tweeting, I was out."
"I realized pretty quickly that he wasn't going to take my help," added Fox. "I was like, 'I wanna help him; I wanna help him.' I sounded almost as dumb as you guys, saying I should have done something to stop him."
People in the comment section were quick to jump on Fox's side, and one user wrote, "I never doubted you, BB."
Another user wrote, "having an "I can fix him" moment for KANYE and actually trying for a month is such a Julia Fox thing, omg."
"The book is gonna slap," wrote another user.
And that's the story of Fox and West's short-lived relationship!