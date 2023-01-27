Julia Fox Gave Followers An Apartment Tour On TikTok & She's 'Actually Kinda Like Us'
She even has "a little mouse problem." 🐁
Julia Fox is giving her TikTok followers a sneak peek of how she lives with an apartment tour, and it’s surprisingly much more relatable than many of her followers expected.
The Uncut Gems actress has been coming through with the TikTok content and now she's letting her followers see where she lives with her two-year-old son Valentino.
“I do believe in maximum transparency, so I’m going to give you guys an apartment tour, and I know I’m going to get roasted and whatever, but hopefully someone can watch this and be like, ‘okay well, maybe I’m not doing so bad’,” Fox says in the video.
Fox decided there was no need for a living room in her apartment, so she turned the common space into her bedroom and turned what was supposed to be her bedroom into a playroom for her son.
Fox didn’t hide anything from her viewers, including the toys scattered across the floor and cluttered countertops.
While panning the camera around her apartment, Fox showed all snippets of her personal life, including her “nostalgia mirror,” which has photos of her son when he was born and pictures of her best friends who passed away.
Then she walked us through a very long hallway that was stacked with shoes and winter coats.
Fox spared no details and gave us a peek into her washroom, which in true New York style, was extremely tiny.
@juliafox
Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute 🥰
Even her bathtub was filled with toys for her son.
The next stop was her kitchen, which seconds as a shoe closet for Fox.
“Don’t judge me, I know it’s really messy,” says Fox. “I also have shoeboxes in the kitchen, which is very common for New Yorkers.”
Her kitchen also had a mini kitchen play set for her son so he wouldn’t feel left out.
The last stop was her son’s bedroom which Fox says she “put the most effort” into and even built him a loft.
“I really wanted him to have a cute room. However, he does not hang out in here at all,” admitted Fox.
“He only wants to be in mama’s room. He like doesn’t even sleep in there. He sleeps in bed with me. Yeah, we’re co-sleepers, sue me. I don’t care.”
The actress and model then explained why she chooses to live in such a small space.
“For me, personally, I don’t like excessive displays of wealth. They make me feel icky," she stated.
"Especially people that have really big houses. It’s just really wasteful when there are so many homeless people in this country."
When she said full transparency, she meant it because Fox shared that she has a “little mouse problem,” which, once again, screams New York.
It turns out she doesn’t mind her rodent housemates and has no plans of getting rid of them.
“It’s a problem depending on how you look at it. I kind of let them rock,” Fox says.
“I appreciate that they at night, while we’re sleeping, come out and clean up the crumbs that my son drops on the floor. So not gonna evict the nice any time soon.”
People in the comment section couldn’t stop talking about how normal her apartment looked compared to other celeb homes.
One commenter wrote, “she’s just like us fr,” which received over 144,000 likes.
Another person wrote, “ugh, this is beautiful.”
“No way Kanye went here,” commented another user.
Another pointed out, “that’s Valentino’s apartment,” and honestly, true.
