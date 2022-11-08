Julia Fox Says Being A Mom is 'Worse' Than Life Without Kids & TikTok Is Loving The Honesty
"This is not at all the fairytale that I was f*cking promised."
Julia Fox got real about postpartum depression with her followers on TikTok, and she has some bold things to say about becoming a mom.
Fox, who briefly dated Kanye West in early 2022, is a mom to an almost two-year-old son who she had with her ex Peter Artemiev.
According to Fox, motherhood made her life “drastically worse,” which is a hot take most moms would never admit.
In the video, which now has over 1.2 million views, Fox opened up about the topic while enjoying a bath.
@juliafox
#stitch with @devotedly.yours and for u haters yes I love my son to death but I think we need to start having this dialog. A life without a child can be just as fulfilling if not more and women are more than just one of our many biological functions. Moms will get this. Everyone else will not.
“I’m convinced that women that get postpartum depression,” and raises her hand to indicate she was one of those moms before continuing her explanation, saying, “that it’s because literally since we were little girls we’re told that having a baby is the end goal. It’s the best thing we’re ever gonna do. Our lives will be meaningless if we don’t have babies, and it’s gonna fix all of our problems and blah blah blah.”
“I think it’s just such a reality check when we finally have a kid, and we’re like, holy f*ck, this has just drastically made my entire life worse,” Fox added. “This is not at all the fairytale that I was f*cking promised. But how do we say that out loud?”
People in the comment section of the video praised Fox for her brutal honesty and encouraged her to keep sharing her take on the topic.
One user wrote, “Julia, I swear you are always spitting straight facts.”
Another famous TikToker, Chris Klemens, wrote, “U never miss.”
“FACTS! Let’s start normalizing this kind of feelings because they are 100% accurate and have nothing to do with how much we love our children,” wrote another commenter.
Other mothers shared their experience in the comment section, and one wrote, “having a baby was the worst thing I could have done for my life and the true life I wanted to live… but I wouldn’t change it, it’s just the truth.”
“After my son was born, a friend asked me if I wanted to throw him across the room yet,” wrote another user. “And I felt so seen and just started crying.”
Fox clocked the haters in the bio of her video before they even had the chance to leave a comment.
“And for u haters, yes, I love my son to death, but I think we need to start having this dialogue,” Fox wrote in the bio of her video.
“A life without a child can be just as fulfilling if not more, and women are more than just one of our many biological functions. Moms will get this. Everyone else will not.”