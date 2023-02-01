A Fed-Up Woman Is Calling For 'Adults Only' Suburbs & TikTokers Are Making Some Good Points
She wants it for "people like me who are evil and hate kids."
One TikToker has officially had enough of children and she’s now demanding “adults-only suburbs” where people who don’t like kids can enjoy their peace and “quiet.”
TikToker Baby Soja went off on the topic after some noisy children stressed her out at a local pool, and her rant has triggered some strong opinions on the platform.
“I would like to know when somebody is planning on opening an adults-only suburb where everything in it is only for adults because I’m so sick of going places and kids are just everywhere screaming, and I just have to put up with it,” Soja says in her video.
She then explained how she was at a public pool in Australia when some children got out of the kids' pool and came over to interrupt her lap swim in a separate pool.
According to Soja, they were “not swimming laps, just jumping in and screaming, and that’s just allowed because they’re allowed everywhere.”
@soybabie__
I know im evil but theyre SO loud please i want peace and quiet are there adults only pools in melbourne?? #fyp #kidfree #childfree
"I just feel like for people like me who are evil and hate kids, we should have our own suburb where we can just be quiet and undisturbed.”
Many people seemed quite upset with Soja’s take and called her out on it, reminding her that she was once a child herself.
One commenter wrote, “you used to be a kid mate.. ya know. So get over getting older.”
Another suggested that she "go live in Antarctica” to fulfill her childfree lifestyle.
One user commented, "this is called a retirement village baby,” to which Soja responded saying, “I wish they’d let me move in already.”
However, many others agreed with Soja and backed her up on her demands.
One person wrote, “kid-free restaurants would be awesome!!!”
“I get this because I want more adult-only spaces that aren’t centred around alcohol or just for the nighttime,” wrote another user, to which Soja replied, “exactly.”
Even a parent chimed in and surprisingly agreed with Soja.
“As a parent of two small children, I completely understand what you’re saying and respect that childfree people need space too,” read her comment.
Another mom agreed and wrote that on nights when she decides to go out without her children, she hates that she still gets disturbed because of other people's children.
Soja even asked in a comment: “Why are retired people allowed peace and not us?”
Another user pointed out that as more and more people choose not to have children in the future, we’ll start to see more child-free places pop up.
Do you think there should be more child-free public spaces?
