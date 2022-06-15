A Woman Brought Her Baby To A Child-Free Wedding & She 'Assumed' Her RSVP Made It OK
He cried during the ceremony 😒
If you were getting married and your wedding invites said "no children please," how mad would you be if someone brought their infant anyway?
And how much worse would it be if the kid started crying during your ceremony?
An anonymous Reddit user recently admitted to absolutely ignoring the "no children" rule at her cousin's wedding, and instead, to writing her infant down as a plus-one on the RSVP.
Now, Redditors are ripping her apart for her decision in the "Am I The Asshole" advice forum, where they've decided that she most certainly is.
The woman turned to Reddit to ask if it was wrong of her to take the baby to the wedding, even after the couple explained that they had limited capacity and that no children would be allowed.
"My baby was 10 months old at the time, and I wasn't comfortable leaving him alone in an unfamiliar place with a stranger, which was a babysitter that my other cousins hired for their own kids," shared the Reddit user. "So I decided to bring him to the wedding."
She says she wrote on the RSVP that she would be attending with her baby, but would bring her own food for him.
When her cousin didn't reply, she "assumed that he was OK with it."
Fast-forward to the wedding, and she was the only person there with a child.
"My baby cried at the ceremony, but I quickly took him out of the room," she said in her post. "At the reception, I had him with me the whole time in a body carrier. He didn't make much of a fuss, and I thought everything was OK."
It wasn't. According to the woman, her aunt eventually confronted her and told her it was "rude" of her to show up with the baby.
"My other cousin's baby was 7 months old at the time, and my aunt said that he had no problem leaving his baby with the 'certified' babysitter, and I should have done the same," the woman wrote.
She added that her cousins also got angry with her because it looked like she'd gotten "special treatment" under the "no kids" rules.
She ended the post by saying, "I didn't mean to start any drama. AITA?"
People in the comments did not hold back, with the vast majority of them saying that yes; she is the asshole.
"Your baby literally did the thing that the bride/groom wanted to avoid – disrupt the ceremony.," said one top commenter. "You had plenty of time to find a babysitter or other family member to watch your kid while you went to the wedding but decided that you were just above the rules."
Another user shot down her excuse about not being comfortable with the babysitter. "Just... don't go to the wedding," they wrote. "Staying home is always an option."
One of the other posters blasted the woman for not trying to talk it out directly with the couple.
"She just included it in the RSVP," the user wrote. "She had to know this was going to be an issue, she just believed she could get away with it because the rules are apparently different for her."
So essentially, if you find yourself invited to a child-free wedding this summer, don't try to squeeze your kid into the RSVP.
"Child-free" really does mean "child-free"!
