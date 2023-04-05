It's OK To Plan A Child-Free Wedding & Here's How To Tell Your Guests Without Offending Them
Communication is key!
Whether you're trying to cut down on wedding costs or maybe it's personal preference, more brides and grooms are choosing to go child-free for their big day.
A bride was praised on TikTok after recently sharing that she chose to have an 18+ wedding and many commenters were actually parents who agreed they should enjoy having a night out.
While it may be a controversial topic for some, experts say it's OK to plan your wedding the way you want, and that includes setting an age limit.
However, there is a proper way of broaching the topic with your guests.
Here's what you should know if you're planning on having a child-free wedding.
Make sure you communicate it with your guests
Elisabeth Kramer, a wedding coordinator in Portland, Oregon, says if you're considering a child-free wedding, make sure you communicate that with your guests sooner rather than later.
"Just own that and just tell people, start with that inner circle and then more broadly with your guests, tell them in the invite," she told Narcity.
"Just expect that you might have a higher rate of attrition for your wedding."
Include it on your wedding invitations
Communicating your plans with your guests doesn't just mean telling them verbally. Make sure you also include it on your wedding invitations and website if you have one.
Covering all your bases will help clarify your plan and make sure nobody is out of the loop.
You should also make sure you're wording it as nicely as possible as well.
In an interview with HELLO!, etiquette expert Lisa Forde offered up one suggestion for handling that challenge.
"When you send out your more formal invitations, make sure you word it in a nice way - something simple like: 'While we love your children, our wedding is an adult-only occasion, so we please ask that no children attend,'" she explained.
If you're having kids in the wedding ceremony, make that clear
If you're planning on having a few kids or teens in your wedding party, Forde told HELLO! to make sure you let your guests know that is the exception to the rule.
"You need to be careful not to make any of your guests feel like it's just their kids that have been excluded - maybe pop a note on your invitations that states: 'No children with exception of the bridal party,'" Forde added.
Offer childcare at your wedding
If you know that a lot of your guests have children and some of them will struggle to find childcare, Kramer tells Narcity you can offer childcare at your event.
Whether it's in a designated area at your wedding venue or back at the hotel, this is a good way to ensure you have the people you want at your wedding and your party is still child-free.
"It takes more labor on the part of the couple, it takes a financial commitment," she said.
"If you're looking for a middle option, that's one that I've seen."
