A TikToker Shared Her List Of 'Wedding Rules' For Guests & People Have A Lot Of Feelings
A wedding is a rare and special event, so it's hard to blame someone when they want to make sure it goes off perfectly.
But that doesn't mean you can control everything, and sometimes expectations can get a bit out of hand.
TikTok user Jasmine Cruz ignited a major debate on the platform recently after she ran through her very specific list of "wedding rules" for her big day.
"I love watching these videos, so I wanted to do my own, and I am actually engaged, so I will actually be following these rules at my wedding coming up," she announced in the first of her videos, which has been watched more than 2 million times.
"I don't want kids running around unattended, their parents not watching. That will absolutely not be happening," Cruz said.
She went on to explain the other rules on her list, which include no big announcements — aka don't go proposing to your girlfriend during the wedding — and don't come if you weren't invited.
Other things she ruled out were the garter toss and guests wearing white. In fact, "no wearing white" appears twice on Cruz's list.
If someone wears white to her wedding, Cruz says her bridesmaids will pour red wine on them.
Some people on TikTok were cool with the rules, while others accused Cruz of being a Bridezilla.
"Kids don’t even like weddings. I don’t know why people get mad when kids aren’t allowed," one supportive commenter wrote.
"Love the no garter rule," another wrote. "It's a really disturbing thing to do in front of family."
"Why do people not want people at their wedding the more the merrier like why not why tf you gotta be so dam stingy and rude," a critic said.
"Wow she's really strict," another wrote.
Cruz later addressed her critics in a separate video which she titled "Wedding Rules FAQ."
Like many other couples, Cruz and her fiancé, Pablo Cadena, have been waiting an extra-long time for their wedding because of the pandemic, so she's definitely had time to think about it.
Cruz and Cadena got engaged in August of 2020, Insider reports, but she waited until the venue was secured before beginning to plan the wedding.