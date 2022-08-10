NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A TikTok Bride Shared The One Photo Tip That All Couples 'Need' To Do At Their Wedding

This takes a bit of trust!

Global Staff Writer
Attention soon-to-be brides and grooms! If you want to come out of your wedding with no regrets, you might want to follow this crucial photo tip.

User @kencradic recently got married and has been using her TikTok platform to share what she learned from the experience, and one photo tip in particular is blowing up.

In the post, she suggests that "If you're getting married soon, you need to give somebody your phone on your wedding day."

You may be wondering why you would spend your big day phoneless, but she has the best explanation.

"Typically, you do not receive your wedding photos for two to three months after the wedding," she said. "I gave my phone to my wedding planner, and she took a video of everything on the wedding day."

That means even if you don't get your wedding photos right after your big day, you'll still have footage and pictures to look at from the day.

And who knows, you may even like the images captured on your phone more than the professional photos.

"I'm not even kidding when I tell you my husband and I relived our entire wedding day the next morning through my phone," she added.

"I would have hired someone to just take phone footage… that's how much I value these videos…" read her caption.

People also took to the comments section to share their own experiences and tips for those getting married this year.

"My friends created a shared album, and everyone uploaded their photos to the shared album through the night and the next day," shared one user.

Another pointed out that "there's an app where guests can share photos, and it goes straight to the bride and groom during the wedding," such as the app The Guest.

Others were baffled by the long wait time to receive wedding photos.

"Bruh, 2-3 months I wouldn't even care by that point," wrote one user.

User @kencradic posts many other wedding tips, including more useful ones regarding photos.

One is that all soon-to-be-wed couples should buy many film cameras to capture the special moments from the big day.

"If I could do my wedding all over again, I would have a film camera at each guest's table," she wrote.

So fun!

