A Wedding Guest Cut The Newlyweds' Cake Just For Herself & TikTok Is Melting Down Over It
"You have no idea how angry this is making me."
The TikToker cutting the wedding cake.
Nothing says "pure chaos" like walking up to a newlywed couple's pristine wedding cake and cutting a slice for yourself — before they even get a chance to taste it.
TikTok user @mediocrehailey sparked a major outcry on the app recently, after posting video of herself cutting the first slice of her friend's wedding cake before the bride and groom could even get their moment with it.
And while that sounds like a major power move, it seems she did it entirely by accident.
"Me! A guest at my friend's wedding," reads the caption over her video of the incident, which has gone viral online. "Ignoring the brownie table and confidently cutting myself a slice of HER WEDDING CAKE, thinking uh-oh! They forgot to serve it to everyone else!"
The video shows her not only cutting a slice for herself, but then licking her fingers and dancing away to the DJ's next song, completely unaware of what she's done.
Yikes.
"I know better now," continued her caption. "I hate myself!"
How do you even recover from that, or begin to apologize to the newlyweds?
People did not hold back in the comments, with many ripping her for somehow not reading the room at the wedding. Others were shocked that she shared the embarrassing video on TikTok, where it now has over 5.8 million views.
The top comment under the video read: "You couldn't pry this information out of me if I did this to someone at their wedding," because some things are just better to keep to yourself.
"You have no idea how angry this is making me," wrote another user.
Many users said they would "no longer be on speaking terms" with someone who did this at their wedding.
Another pointed out that "someone was even recording this instead of running up and stopping you."
"Was this your first wedding??" asked another commenter.
Safe to say that people were angry, but it looks like the bride herself managed to get over it.
The poster apologized to the bride and groom in her caption, and the bride showed up in the comments to accept the apology.
"As the bride whose cake this is - SHE IS FORMALLY FORGIVEN AND HAS LEARNED HER LESSON IN WEDDING ETIQUETTE," she wrote.
Phew!
Despite the bride being over the whole kerfuffle, some people are still trying to wrap their minds around the blunder in the first place.
"Omg, so I see that the bride commented forgiving you, but I still need to go through my own emotional process with this one," wrote one user.
So the next time you're at a wedding, learn from this TikToker's mistake and don't help yourself to a slice of cake!