A Singer Was Hired At Her Cheating Ex's Wedding & The Performance Was Next Level (VIDEO)
Her song choice for their first dance shocked TikTok.
This singer on TikTok got the sweetest break-up revenge when her band was hired at her cheating ex-boyfriend's wedding. While the groom was unaware of who he booked, the artist shocked the Internet with her first dance song choice.
The California creator, Alexandra Starr, got 14.6 million views when she posted a video on August 11 with a caption explaining the situation and a mischievous tune in the background.
While everyone begged to see what she did, Starr waited 20 days to publish the update on August 31. You can see the couple dancing as she sings John Legend's "All of Me", which slowly turned into Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats".
A viewer wondered how no one noticed it was her, but she responded that they opened with the first dance.
This clip received 5.4 million views, and her audience was invested in the aftermath.
The musician uploaded part two yesterday, which garnered 1.7 million people watching. After she finished the song, she threw water in her ex's face and pushed him.
Currently, Starr is promoting a new single called "YFU", so many questioned if the stunt was a major setup, as people were extremely stunned by what she did.
However, she responded to many people asking them why they think it took her so long to finally put up the video, and that she got fired that night.
The artist also put up an explainer on TikTok for those asking questions about the relationship.
She said the bride was the woman he cheated and she was with him for five years prior to the infidelity.
The new song the viral social media user is promoting is about the groom.