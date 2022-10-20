A Bride Told Her Sister To 'Fix' Her Dyed Hair For The Wedding & She's Getting Roasted Online
"Her hair is an eye sore."
Weddings can be stressful and filled with rules like "everyone has to wear maroon," but how would you react if the bride demanded that you "fix" your hair for her pictures?
That's what happened with a bride-to-be on Reddit, who turned to the popular "Am I The Asshole" forum to find out if it's OK for her to tell her sister to change her hairstyle.
The bride explains in the now-viral thread that her sisters Sadie, 29, and Olivia, 20, are both in her wedding party. She says she's in a "predicament" with Olivia because her younger sister used to dye her dark brown hair blonde, but now she's growing it out.
"Her roots are straight up brown and there’s a straight line, no blending, of blonde for the last 8 inches of her hair," the bride writes.
"Olivia has insisted she has her hair down during the wedding, however I don’t want her roots and hair on full display during pictures, ceremony and throughout the night."
The bride adds that Olivia's hair is "an eye sore" and she's offered to pay to "fix" her sister's two-toned look.
"This day is one of the most important in my life and having someone in my wedding party with unkept roots is something I don’t want," she writes.
In other words, the bride is demanding that her sister do some sort of dye job to get the hair up to big sis' standards, while Olivia insists it's her hair and she doesn't want to put chemicals in it.
So who is the a**hole?
According to the majority of Reddit users, the bride is being an a**hole.
"If your wedding pictures are the most important thing in your life, to the point where someone else's hair colour is going to bother you enough to fight about it, you really need to re-evaluate your life priorities," reads the top comment on the post, which has more than 15,000 upvotes.
"If all you care about is image, then you are devaluing every substantive relationship in your life," adds another commenter.
Others suggested she simply Photoshop her sister's hair to her liking, although some pointed out that it's not an easy or natural fix.
While the majority of people came down on the sister's side, others tried to offer alternative solutions.
Several suggested that they all match hairstyles with an updo.
Meanwhile, there were those who were quick to label Olivia as the villain.
"The sister is a little brat," wrote one user. "At least (the original poster) is trying to make suggestions and find a compromise."
The bride eventually updated her post to say that her sister is still refusing her suggestions and she is "out of options."
"It's a big deal to me that her hair doesn't look like a halloween costume," she wrote. "I'm spending so much time and money for this event."