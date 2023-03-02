A Bride Is Getting Roasted For Not Inviting Her Teen Nephew & He Designed The Wedding Dress
The bride was apparently "very annoying." 👰🏻
Weddings can be stressful family events, and sometimes they can bring out the worst in a bride, creating what is also known as a bridezilla.
One man turned to Reddit to vent his frustrations about his engaged sister, who seems to have taken advantage of his son's fashion design talents and then refused to invite him to the wedding.
The Reddit user shared his story on the popular page Am I The A**hole and explained that his soon-to-be-wed sister asked his 17-year-old son, who has a knack for fashion, to design her wedding dress.
“My son has always loved design and fashion, he took technical courses in these areas and sewing, and even his friends keep asking for his clothes because they are so beautiful,” the original poster (OP) explained.
“He agreed, but said that he needed time and, that he would need her opinion constantly.”
The man's son created around 50 dress designs for the bride in one month and she eventually settled on one she liked.
“He sewed it with great quality fabric, which I paid for as I wanted to get involved in a certain way,” shared the OP.
“For five months, he made several adjustments to suit her wishes, as she always complained about something. After a while, he arrived at the final model, and it was just amazing,” read the post.
“My mother cried seeing my sister in the dress, and I confess that I almost got emotional too.”
As the wedding day crept closer, the Reddit user’s son noticed that everyone received their wedding invitation but him.
“I messaged my sister raising this issue, and she replied that she didn't want any underage people at her wedding because there would be alcohol,” the OP wrote.
“I asked if she was going to make an exception for my son, but she cut me off and said no.”
This turn of events upset not only the Reddit user but his son too.
“My son was very sad and cried because he spent months on this dress and couldn't go to the wedding,” the Reddit user shared.
“I was very upset and told my sister that she should look for another dress as soon as possible, as she would no longer wear the one my son made.”
With no wedding dress so close to the wedding day, the bride was understandably stressed and “yelled” at the Reddit user for “being unreasonable.”
The family is “divided” on the matter, and the mother thinks that the Reddit user should still give his sister the dress and accept her rules. Others, however, are condemning the bride's behaviour.
Most people could agree that the man was not the a**hole in this situation and condoned his decision to not give the bride the dress.
One person wrote, “NTA (not the a**hole). He should go, and wear the dress,” which received over 43,100 likes.
“I’m sorry you’re in this mess. This is one of the clearest cases of NTA I’ve seen,” wrote another commenter. “I hope this works out in a peaceful way, but rest assured that you are correct in this situation.”
One user offered a solution to the problem, which many people agreed with.
“Personally, I'd offer your sister the chance to pay your son for his labour and design,” read the comment. “He needs to crunch the numbers and give a price. She meets it, cool. No? What a shame, someone will pay for it.”
“So wait, your son is old enough to design and make her wedding dress, but not old enough to attend her wedding? NTA” wrote another user.
It seems like most people are taking the Reddit user’s side, and agree that the bride is being unreasonable for not inviting her nephew to the wedding.
