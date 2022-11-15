A Woman Wants To Wear Her Wedding Dress To A Cousin's Wedding & The Outrage Is Next Level
She says it's OK because the bride's dress is "too much."
There are plenty of unwritten rules at a wedding, but trying to outshine the bride as a guest might be the biggest no-no of all.
One man says he’s found himself in the impossible situation of trying to talk his wife out of re-using her wedding dress for a relative’s wedding, and the debate is getting more complicated than you might expect.
The guy, who posted his story anonymously on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” forum, says he recently got married and his new wife wants to re-wear her dress for a cousin’s wedding. She claims she’s seen the bride’s dress and it’s “too much,” and that’s apparently played into her decision. She also apparently doesn't get along with the bride.
So now, instead of wearing literally anything else, she wants to wear her own dress again.
“She said she doesn't have time to go dress shopping, and her dress isn't traditional white (it's pink),” he explained in the thread.
“I said no, she can't wear her wedding dress to someone else's wedding, but she's insisting. I told her if she insists on wearing this dress, she doesn't have to attend.”
The husband went on to say that she’s accused him of trying to control her, and that she thinks it’s a waste to let the dress sit in the closet.
“I just don’t think you should wear your wedding dress to another wedding,” he wrote. “Regardless of if it’s white or not.”
Many Reddit users were horrified by the wife’s plan, and they pointed out that she’s breaking one of the biggest rules of any wedding.
“WTF is wrong with her???” reads the top comment. “This is basic knowledge (…) Wear literally anything else she already has.”
The commenter went on to suggest that the husband tell the bride or, if the wife goes through with it, they recommended throwing wine on her dress to stop the faux pas.
“She’s definitely trying to steal the spotlight for no good reason.”
Others chimed in to also recommend he tell the bride.
“It’s a wedding dress even if the color is non-traditional,” one user pointed out.
“All the family JUST SAW HER IN IT at her own wedding,” another wrote. “How tacky.”
One user suggested that the guy shouldn't be so "controlling" and should instead offer to miss the wedding with her, rather than telling her she can't go with him.
However, most of the contrarians lined up behind the husband after he updated the post with a photo for reference. He says it's not the exact same dress, but the blush-pink hue is the same.
"I was on they fence until I saw the dress," wrote one user. "That's a wedding dress."
"That's barely off-white," wrote another. "If it was say, Barbie pink, it would be a different story."
A few critics even went so far as to tell the poster that this is a major red flag for his new wife, whom he married earlier this year.
"You need to take a good look at what you married," one user wrote. "If she's willing to go this far — accuse you of a form of abuse — to get her way, what the hell else is she capable of doing over something larger?"
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.