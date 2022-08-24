Jennifer Lopez Shared Photos Of Her 'Dreamy' Wedding Dresses & She Couldn't Pick Just One
These dresses are 🤩🤩🤩
Jennifer Lopez waited two decades to finally marry Ben Affleck, so you can't blame her for wearing more than one wedding dress on her big day.
JLo and Affleck had a grand wedding ceremony for friends and family in Georgia on Saturday, and she just revealed a first look at the "dreamy" dresses she wore for the occasion.
Photos released through Lopez's "On The JLo" newsletter show her wearing three different wedding dresses, all of them by Ralph Lauren.
JLo also released design sketches in the newsletter, and each dress is both stunning and elegant in their own ways.
"The dresses were dreamy," she wrote in the newsletter. "Thank you Ralph Lauren."
\u201cModern heirlooms for a timeless romance\n\nIn celebration of #JenniferLopez (@JLo) and @BenAffleck\u2019s wedding, Ralph Lauren created the bride\u2019s three custom gowns with love, care, and consideration woven into every detail of the silhouettes\n\n#JLo\u201d— Ralph Lauren (@Ralph Lauren) 1661278544
She's promised to release more photos and "delicious details" from the event in the coming days.
However, several wedding guests including Kevin Smith and Casey Affleck have already given us a glimpse of what it looked like.
And based on what we're seeing, JLo clearly wasn't fussed about being the only person in white.
In fact, the event had an all-white dress code, as Smith revealed in a photo posted from the event over the weekend.
"This is as formal as I've been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7," he wrote.
\u201cFor those who say\n\u201cHe always wears the same outfit...\u201d\n@JenSchwalbach, @JordanMonsanto, @JayMewes & me, all cleaned up.\nThis is as formal as I\u2019ve been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7.\u201d— KevinSmith (@KevinSmith) 1661030961
Aerial paparazzi photos show that everyone was wearing white -- including Batman himself, Ben Affleck.
Lopez wore the high-necked Ralph Lauren dress for her walk down the aisle and Affleck matched her with a Ralph Lauren Couture tuxedo, black trousers and a black bow tie, Vogue reports.
\u201cJennifer Lopez et Ben Affleck se sont \u00e0 nouveau dit ''oui''\nLe mariage a \u00e9t\u00e9 c\u00e9l\u00e9br\u00e9 sur la propri\u00e9t\u00e9 de l'acteur en G\u00e9orgie. Les invit\u00e9s \u00e9taient tout de blanc v\u00eatus et J.Lo portait une robe Ralph Lauren fabriqu\u00e9e en Italie, avec une longue tra\u00eene.\u201d— MBOTE (@MBOTE) 1661068247
Lopez wore the other two Ralph Lauren dresses for the wedding reception and fireworks display later that night.
The wedding brings a happy ending to a romance that was two decades in the making.
The two first began dating in 2002 and got engaged within the year, but they ended up postponing their planned wedding in 2023 and ultimately split up in early 2004.
Several years and a few broken marriages later, Affleck and JLo rekindled their relationship in the spring of 2021. They made it official later that year and then got engaged for a second time in April.
But they didn't wait. Instead, the couple jetted off to Las Vegas for a quick drive-thru wedding in July, then put together their big ceremony for friends and family this month.
Because if you're going to get engaged twice, why not get married twice — and wear multiple wedding dresses in the process?